How to get a 40% discount on Lucky Royale today in Free Fire

A wide selection of bundles, costumes, and other items is available within Free Fire that users can generally acquire using diamonds or events. Diamond Royale is among the ways players can get their hands on exclusive costumes.

The developers announced that they would provide a 40% discount only for today, i.e., June 30th.

Free Fire: 40% discount in Lucky Royale today

The post by Free Fire on their social media handles states:

“40% Off on Diamond Royale, Today Only!!! Get the cool Snappy bundle from Diamond Royale today as all spins are discounted by 40%, and add some fun to your summer look! The promo ends at the end of the day - get the bundle while you still can!”

As stated in it, there will be a 40% off on all the spin the ongoing Diamond Royale which provides the players with the perfect opportunity if they wish to obtain the “Snappy” bundle in Free Fire.

Only for today, each spin would be costing 36 diamonds, whereas 10+1 spins are priced at 360 diamonds.

Also, as always, there are three special weekly rewards that users will be obtaining to make 1, 10, and 30 spins.

Here’s how the players can access Diamond Royale in Free Fire and access this discount:

Step 1: Users need to open Free Fire and click on the “Luck Royale” icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Players are required to click on the "Luck Royale" option

Step 2: Press the “Diamond Royale” tab and select the required spin that they want to make.

A dialog box asking them to confirm the purchase would appear

A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm the process. After doing so, the spin will be made.

Edited by Srijan Sen