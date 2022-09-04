How to get activation code for Garena Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server update and APK file

Garena is gearing up for Free Fire MAX's OB36 version's launch, which may happen in the upcoming days. Publishers have ensured that players will get a chance to witness the unreleased content before the final update arrives. Hence, they can access the Advance Server program for the OB36 version if they wish to try out the same.

Free Fire MAX's OB35 update received a lot of love from fans, due to the impressive 5th Anniversary that it brought along with it. They have been quite busy with the in-game events and rewards that have been making their way to the game since August 2022. However, the current OB version is finally coming to an end.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB36: A step-by-step guide to getting the download link and Activation Code

Advance Server for OB36 version is available now (Image via Garena)

Players who are interested in joining the testing phase will have to register for the Advance Server on the official website for the program and install the APK client. Additionally, they will require a unique 16-character Activation Code to unlock the Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server APK file.

They can follow the step-by-step guide given below to acquire the download link and Activation Code for the OB36 Advance Server APK file:

Step 1: Gamers will have to copy and paste the direct link of the Advance Server website, which can be found here, in the web browser of their choice.

Log in with Google or Facebook (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the Advance Server website, one will have to sign in using their Facebook or Google accounts. However, only those accounts will work for the login, which are already attached to the Player IDs.

Note: If users' in-game IDs are not linked to Facebook or Google, they should make a separate account that is connected to either platform. Furthermore, if they use a guest account to log into Free Fire MAX, they will have to bind their ID to Facebook or Google (Gmail) for successful registration on the Advance Server website.

Step 3: After logging in, they will have to fill in their Active Email in the given box and tap on the Join! button to complete the registration for the Advance Server program. The site will take a few moments to redirect users to the download page.

Only a limited number of players will get the Activation Code for the OB36 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 4: On the download page, players can access the Activation Code and the OB36 Advance Server APK's client link.

Those who don't get any Activation Code can wait and refresh the page or return later using the same method. They can use the direct download link for the APK client (766 MB) and install the file on their devices.

Players can also install the Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server APK on their PCs/laptops using an Android emulator like BlueStacks or Gameloop. However, one can only unlock the APK with the Activation Code, which only a limited number of users will receive. Hence, they should hurry up and register as the Advance Server will end on 8 September 2022.

