How to get Amber Megacypher skins from new Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Free Fire features many in-game items ranging from cosmetics like skins to pets, characters, and more. The developers regularly expand the list of available items by introducing new ones to events, stores, and more.

Players often prefer the Faded Wheel over other options as they are guaranteed to obtain a set of rewards by spending a given number of diamonds.

Recently, Garena has added a new Amber Megacypher Series Faded Wheel, which offers the Mini Uzi and MAG 7 skins as the two grand prizes. It started on 25 September and will be available until 1 October.

There are a total of ten items in the prize pool, of which users have to remove 2 (Image via Free Fire)

The prize pool for the Amber Megacypher Series Faded Wheel is:

Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher

Pet Food

Resupply Map Playcard

Superstar Parachute

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

MAG 7 – Amber Megacypher

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 October 2021)

Cube Fragment

Box of Balance

1x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

The Amber Megaypher Series Faded Wheel is available until 1 October (Image via Free Fire)

Users will have to remove two items from the prize pool and make spins to get the rewards. Once a particular object is attained, it will not be repeated, and thus, the cost of every succeeding spin gradually rises.

The cost of making spins in the new Faded Wheel are Free, 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. Gamers can try their luck as the first spin is free, while the next two only cost a fraction.

Steps to obtain Amber Megacypher skins from new Faded Wheel in Free Fire

You should follow the instructions given below to attain rewards from the Faded Wheel.

Step 1: You need to open the Luck Royale area within Free Fire by clicking on the icon on the left side of the screen.

After removing two items, hit the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select Faded Wheel and remove two of the items you don’t wish to obtain.

Step 3: Lastly, you can make the spins to attain the rewards.

