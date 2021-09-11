How to get Aquablaze Wrath vector skin in Free Fire

Gun skins are a vital component of Free Fire as they are esthetically pleasing and boost a particular attribute of the firearm, enabling the users to gain the upperhand over the enemies. The developers add new cosmetics regularly, usually as part of events and luck royale.
Recently, two new skins, Vector - Aquablaze Wrath and Parafal – Red Fury are up for grabs in the recently added Faded Wheel, which started on 11 September 2021. Users will have to spend diamonds to attain the items.
How to get Vector Aquablaze in Free Fire
As it is with all the Faded Wheels in Free Fire, users are provided with 10 items, out of which they must select two items that they do not desire to obtain. Next, they will have to spin to attain an item out of the remaining eight.
Once a reward is attained, it will simply be crossed out and will not be repeated. Hence, the price for making the spin will increase. Additionally, the first spin is free, so players can try their luck to get the skins. The cost is given below:
- 9 diamonds
- 19 diamonds
- 39 diamonds
- 69 diamonds
- 99 diamonds
- 199 diamonds
- 499 diamonds
As a result, users are guaranteed to get all eight items, including the two gun skins, for 933 diamonds.
Prize pool for the event
Here is the entire prize pool for the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire:
- Vector – Aquablaze Wrath
- Pet Food
- Bonfire
- Playcard
- Crystal Soul
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- Parafal – Red Fury
- Diamond Royale (Expiry Date: 31 October 2021)
- Cube Fragment
- Fiery Flames surfboard
- Flaming Red weapon Loot Crate
Here are the steps that users need to follow to obtain the rewards:
Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and then head to the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Next, open the Faded Wheel and select two undesired items.
Step 3: Players can make spins to attain the rewards.