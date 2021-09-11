How to get Aquablaze Wrath vector skin in Free Fire

Gun skins are a vital component of Free Fire as they are esthetically pleasing and boost a particular attribute of the firearm, enabling the users to gain the upperhand over the enemies. The developers add new cosmetics regularly, usually as part of events and luck royale.

Recently, two new skins, Vector - Aquablaze Wrath and Parafal – Red Fury are up for grabs in the recently added Faded Wheel, which started on 11 September 2021. Users will have to spend diamonds to attain the items.

How to get Vector Aquablaze in Free Fire

As it is with all the Faded Wheels in Free Fire, users are provided with 10 items, out of which they must select two items that they do not desire to obtain. Next, they will have to spin to attain an item out of the remaining eight.

The rules of the Faded Wheel in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Once a reward is attained, it will simply be crossed out and will not be repeated. Hence, the price for making the spin will increase. Additionally, the first spin is free, so players can try their luck to get the skins. The cost is given below:

9 diamonds

19 diamonds

39 diamonds

69 diamonds

99 diamonds

199 diamonds

499 diamonds

As a result, users are guaranteed to get all eight items, including the two gun skins, for 933 diamonds.

Prize pool for the event

The prize pool for the new event (Image via Free Fire)

Here is the entire prize pool for the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire:

Vector – Aquablaze Wrath

Pet Food

Bonfire

Playcard

Crystal Soul

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

Parafal – Red Fury

Diamond Royale (Expiry Date: 31 October 2021)

Cube Fragment

Fiery Flames surfboard

Flaming Red weapon Loot Crate

Here are the steps that users need to follow to obtain the rewards:

Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and then head to the Luck Royale section.

Remove two items from the prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, open the Faded Wheel and select two undesired items.

Also Read

Step 3: Players can make spins to attain the rewards.

Edited by Sabine Algur