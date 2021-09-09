5 best Free Fire gun skins with special effects (September 2021)

Garena Free Fire provides an assortment of in-game customizations. Gamers can upgrade their pets, characters and guns. The weapon upgrades are known as gun skins that improve the base weapon stats.

There are plenty of guns with a fan-favorite status in Free Fire because of their VFX and enhanced capabilities. Most of the weapons with special effects are visually pleasing and have tactical superiority in the game.

List of best guns with special effects in Free Fire (September 2021)

5) Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG (Image via Free Fire)

Many fans love this AUG skin because of its futuristic appearance. It is purple-pink in color with a hint of blue. The gun has a design of waves circling the trigger.

Apart from the special effects, Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG is an excellent choice for short to mid-range. It has an increased firing rate with enhanced accuracy.

This AUG variant was introduced when Garena launched the OB25 update. It is available for 40 diamonds in the store.

4) The Executioner Kar98K

The Executioner Kar98K (Image via Free Fire)

The Executioner Kar98K is a legendary variant of the base weapon. It was introduced during the Weapon Royale back in March 2021. The Executioner Kar98K has a great design and is colored red and gold. The gun also has a VFX of flames.

In comparison to the base weapon, the gun skin has enhanced armor penetration with greater range. Although the movement speed takes a toll with the upgrades, the Executioner Kar98K is a more dangerous weapon for long-range.

3) Blue Flame Draco AK

Blue Flame Draco AK (Image via YouTube/Ankur Sharma)

AK's Blue Flame Draco skin was the first upgradable for the weapon in Free Fire. Garena introduced the AK gun skin back in October 2020 through Faded Wheel along with other items.

Blue Draco AK became a fan-favorite due to its blue dragon-like design. Although the gun doesn't spit fire like dragons, it can still be considered the strongest medium-range weapon skin.

2) Fiery M1014

Fiery M1014 (Image via Free Fire)

Fiery M1014 can be considered a Ghost Rider equivalent of the base weapon. It is designed in red with a VFX of flames. Fiery M1014 is way more tactically potent than the regular M1014.

The gun has an upgraded damage rating with an increased magazine capacity. Although the firing rate diminishes, gamers can easily make one-shot kills. The Fiery M1014 crate is available in the Free Fire store for 40 diamonds.

1) Swordsman Legends SVD

Swordsman Legends SVD (Image via Free Fire)

Swordsman Legends SVD is arguably the most visually pleasing skin in Free Fire. The SVD variant's design is a mix of the colors red, gold and pinkish-purple. The gun has a wheel-like effect that circles the trigger with pink lightning special effects that appear at specific intervals.

The SVD skin offers a great boost in the base weapon's magazine capacity, coupled with increased damage. Along with both upgrades, the accuracy of the SVD decreases, which makes it unsuitable for beginners. However, Swordsman Legends SVD is a great weapon for skilled snipers in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' opinions may differ.

Edited by Sabine Algur