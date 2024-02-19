How to get bonus Diamonds in the Free Fire Less is More event

Garena has released a new Free Fire Less is More event to provide players with in-game Diamonds at relatively cheaper prices. If you're unaware, FF Diamonds are the most precious in-game currencies used to purchase various in-game exclusives and collectibles, such as Free Fire Evo gun skins, outfits, and emotes. Moreover, while other currencies in the title are obtained via completing challenges, Free Fire Diamonds are bought with real money.

If you're looking forward to purchasing Diamonds in Free Fire, you should make the most of the Less is More event. Furthermore, if it's your first Diamond purchase, you'll receive an extra discount, and this article will further discuss how.

Free Fire Less is More event explored

Earn extra Diamonds (Image via Garena)

Garena released the Free Fire Less is More event on February 18, 2024, which will last until February 25, 2024. Note that you can buy Diamonds from this event just once.

The event offers a pack of 520 FF Diamonds, which usually costs 400 INR, at varying discounted rates based on the number of Diamonds players possess. For instance, if you've less than 50 Diamonds, you'll receive a 60% discount on this pack, implying you can get it at just 160 INR.

However, you won't be eligible to participate in the event if you already have more than 300 Diamonds.

Following are the discounted prizes for the pack of 520 Diamonds in the event according to the number of Diamonds you have:

0 - 50 Diamonds: 60% off, get the pack for 160 INR

50 - 150 Diamonds: 40% off, get the pack for 240 INR

150 - 300 Diamonds: 20% off, get the pack for 320 INR

How to purchase Diamonds from the Free Fire Less is More event

Given below is the step-by-step process to purchase Diamonds from the Less is More event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device.

Open Free Fire on your device. Step 2: Tap on the Diamond icon at the top of the screen.

Tap on the Diamond icon at the top of the screen. Step 3: Select the Less is More event.

Select the Less is More event. Step 4: Check the amount of Diamonds you have and, accordingly, purchase the pack of Diamonds by selecting the discounted prize.

Check the amount of Diamonds you have and, accordingly, purchase the pack of Diamonds by selecting the discounted prize. Step 5: Complete the payment procedures, and 520 FF Diamonds will be credited to your account.

How to get free Diamonds in the Free Fire Less is More event

Collect Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Play Store is one of the best mediums to get freebies in any title, and Free Fire is no exception. This digital store also assigns users tasks that require them to install an application and use it for a few days. After this, they must write a review on Google Play Store based on their experience with the application.

Completing these tasks yields Play Points that can be cashed out after meeting a certain threshold or redeemed directly with FF Diamonds in the Free Fire Less is More event.

However, while completing such tasks, you must remain cautious, as some applications that Google Play Store asks you to install can contain money wagering or be addictive.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive and legal variant, Free Fire Max.

