How to upgrade the Free Fire Evo gun skins

Free Fire Evo gun skins are among the most sought-after in-game commodities, on which many FF enthusiasts don't hesitate to spend a fortune. The reason for their popularity is their appearance and how they enhance a firearm's attributes, such as damage output and firing rate. Moreover, as you level up these Free Fire Evo gun skins, they unlock fresh features for you — including special on-hit effects, elimination effects, firing effects, and many more.

Because of their high demand, Garena keeps releasing new sets of such cosmetics via Luck Royales and other events. Although acquiring these gun skins isn't difficult, upgrading them is an arduous and expensive task, as it requires thousands of FF Diamonds.

Garena has recently introduced a new Evolution event, and this article will discuss how it'll help players level up their Free Fire Evo gun skins.

Upgrade your Free Fire Evo gun skins in the FF Evolution event

The Free Fire Evolution event has gone live, offering players the chance to upgrade their Evo gun skins. All you need to do in this event is draw a spin by spending FF Diamonds, and if you're lucky, your Evo gun skin will be upgraded. A single spin is priced at 25 Diamonds, and buying 10 at once costs 225.

It's worth mentioning that the event only upgrades the Evo gun skin that you possess; it doesn't offer a new one. Also, if you get unlucky and end up exhausting your in-game Diamonds on unsuccessful spins, the event offers a guaranteed upgrade after you fail a certain number of spins.

What are the perks of upgrading the Free Fire Evo gun skins?

Upgrading the Evo gun skins yields two benefits. Firstly, it enhances the appearance of the skin — such as its special elimination broadcast, on-hit effects, elimination effects, firing effects, and emote.

Moreover, it improves the selected firearm's attributes, such as better damage output, rate of fire, reload speed, movement speed, and armor penetration.

How to get Diamonds to upgrade Free Fire Evo gun skins in the Evolution event

Diamonds are the most precious in-game currency in Free Fire because they aren't earned by completing daily missions or challenges but bought using real-life money.

If you don't wish to spend your cash on it to upgrade your Evo gun skins via the Evolution event, you can turn to the Google Play Store and collect Play Points, the digital store's tokens.

To get these points, you need to complete the tasks designated by the Google Play Store. They could involve installing an application, using it for a few days, and eventually submitting a review based on your experience with this app.

Finishing such tasks yields Play Points that can be either cashed out or redeemed directly to get Diamonds in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the country are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive and legal variant, Free Fire Max.

