How to get new Ryden character in Free Fire OB43 update

Garena has finally unrolled the much-anticipated Free Fire OB43 update, introducing many new features, including the character Ryder and Chaos events. This update has kept the community on its toes since its Advanced Server release. Some lucky players witnessed its fresh features, while the rest had to wait for the final patch release.

How to unlock the new Ryder character in Free Fire

Unlike other characters, which are bought at the in-game shop via FF Gold, Ryder can be acquired by completing the given challenges within a certain time.

To unlock the character, head to the in-game event section and then to "Game updates." There, you will see a "Free New Character" section wherein the challenges to be completed before January 30, 2024, have been featured.

While playing 16 matches in BR, CS, or LW mode will lend you the Ryder character for seven days, playing 40 in any of the mentioned modes will unlock it.

Free Fire Ryder's ability explained

Battle Royale mode (Image via Garena)

As per the developer, Ryden is a 16-year-old inventive genius whose rationality transcends his peers. His talented inventions can greatly aid your quest for booyah. Ryder has a Spider Trap skill that allows him to eject an explosive spider toward his target, lasting 30 seconds.

The spider catches the first enemy within a five-meter radius, slowing its speed down by 80%, and absorbs 10 HP per second; this bleeding lasts three seconds. If you tap the skill button again within 10 seconds of ejecting the spider, it'll cease its movement. Moreover, Ryder's Spider Trap skill cooldowns in 75 seconds.

What are the other key features in the Free Fire OB43 update?

Other adjustments (Image via Garena)

Here are the other fresh additions the OB43 update has brought to the title:

Character ability reworks: Sonia, Santino, and Orion

Character balance adjustments: Ignis, Homer, Tatsuya, Antonio, Chrono, and Wukong

New Chaos-themed events

Combat trait

Changes in maps

Combat feedback optimization

Vehicle optimization in Battle Royale mode

CS in-match quests

CS store purchase withdrawal

Loadout adjustments

Weapon balance changes: Kingfisher, G36, M500, M60, Trogon, and VSS

Check out the Free Fire OB43 update patch notes to learn about these features in detail.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its Max variant, an India-exclusive title.

