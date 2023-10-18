5 best Free Fire Evo gun skins (October 2023)

Free Fire's weapon skins not only enhance the firearm's appearance with unique visual effects but also improve its attributes. These gun skins are one of the most sought-after in-game items regularly availed in special events but for a specific period.

Because of all these benefits and their high demand, the developer, Garena, doesn't keep itself from launching new skins in Luck Royale and other events.

Another specialty of these unique skins is that they can be upgraded for an enhanced level of attributes and appearance. For the upgrade, you must use unique tokens that cost thousands of in-game Diamonds. This article will list the five best Free Fire's Evo gun skins that will not only accentuate your inventory but also enhance your gameplay.

Five best Evo gun skins in Free Fire

1) MP40 - Predatory Cobra skin

The MP40 Predatory Cobra skin (Image via Garena)

Damage: ++

++ Rate of fire: +

+ Reload Speed: -

The MP40 Predatory Cobra skin is a must-have Free Fire collection. Its design is based on the cobra snake and features a red and black color scheme. You'll also see the touches of white all over the skin with the snake's fangs at the weapon's nuzzle and a glowing eye that gives it a real snake-like view. It also features a glowing tail wrapped around the rear part of the weapon.

The skin also enhances the MP40's attributes by giving it additional damage count and rate of fire. However, it slightly reduces the weapon's reload speed. Additionally, hitting an enemy from behind with this skin deals extra damage.

2) FAMAS - Demonic Grin

The FAMAS Demonic Grin skin (Image via Garena)

Damage: ++

++ Rate of Fire: +

+ Reload speed: -

The FAMAS' Demonic Grin skin comes under one of the most exclusive Free Fire collectibles. It features a white-haired red demon at the front of the skin with his long ivories and horns, alongside a white-skulled demon placed at the backside. Moreover, the skin features a cord that connects the two demons' heads, adding more charm to its appearance.

Like the other Evo gun skins, this one also comes with an attribute: Using it will deal additional damage to the running foes. Moreover, the skin enhances your inflicted damage and rate of fire. However, it slightly reduces your weapon's reload speed.

3) AK47 - Blue Flame Draco

The AK47 Blue Flame Draco skin (Image via Garena)

Rate of Fire: ++

++ Damage: +

+ Movement Speed: -

The Blue Flame Draco is another one of the most sought-after skins in Free Fire. It features a dragon-like design with a violet and blue aura originating from the weapon. The skin has been given a blue and black color scheme with the dragon's spread wings and head as the muzzle.

The special attribute of the skin lies in the additional damage it deals to the gloo walls. Also, the Blue Flame Draco skin increases your AK47's given damage and rate of fire, but decreases its movement speed.

4) MP40 - Chromasonic

The MP40 Chromasonic skin (Image via Garena)

Rate of fire: ++

++ Armor Penetration: +

+ Movement Speed: -

Free Fire has introduced a new Chromasonic skin for MP40 SMG. It boasts colorful and immersive lighting effects and has been given a crystal-like design with a crowned skeleton at its back. Furthermore, the MP40 Chromasonic skin features an intermixed silver, sky-blue, and pink color scheme.

The Evo skin's special ability inflicts additional damage to your foes when they're below a certain amount of HP. Moreover, the skin enhances your MP40's firing rate and armor penetration but decreases movement speed.

5) Groza - Bang! Popblaster

The Groza Bang Popblaster skin (Image via Garena)

Rate of Fire: ++

++ Damage: +

+ Movement Speed: -

Groza's Bang Popblaster is one of the best Evo gun skins in Free Fire. It's been given a graffiti-like color scheme, featuring a yellow, pink, and green body of Groza. Adding to its funky look, it has green smoke-like mechanics at its front and backside.

Using this Evo gun skin will inflict more damage on your foes when you have more HP count than them. Moreover, the skin increases your Groza's rate of fire, given damage, but reduces its movement speed.

