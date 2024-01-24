Free Fire Ryden guide: Best ways to use

Garena has introduced a Free Fire Ryden character in its latest OB43 update. Along with the character, there are various other features the patch has brought to the game, including Chaos events, map changes, and more. While many lucky players experienced these features beforehand in the Free Fire OB43 Advanced Server a few weeks ago, others were left to wait for the final patch release.

Since the update has finally arrived, you may wonder how you can utilize its fresh features to enhance your gameplay, such as the Ryden character. This article will help you with that.

Free Fire Ryden character explained

Ryden (Image via Garena)

A tech geek, as per the developer, Ryden is a 16-year-old inventive genius whose rationality surpasses his peers. His talented inventions can be a big help in achieving booyah.

Ryden has a Spider Trap skill that allows him to eject an explosive spider that catches the first enemy it spots. It also slows down the enemy and bleeds its 10 HP per second for three seconds.

Note that the ejected spider lasts 30 seconds, and the Spider Trap skill cools down in 75.

Guide to best utilize the Free Fire Ryden character

Below are the best ways to utilize the Free Fire Ryden character:

1) To eliminate the enemy with frags

Since Ryden's ejected spider slows the enemy's movement speed, it'll be easier to eliminate the enemy with frags. Instantly throw a grenade towards the captured enemy, and since its movement speed is slow, the foe will have relatively less time to move away from the blast.

For this tactic, pair the character with Moco, Alvaro, and Nikita, as after capturing an enemy, Moco will reveal the foe's location, Alvaro will allow you to throw two frags at once toward its direction, and Nikita will hinder the enemy's medkit effectivity.

2) For passive players

Passive players can pair the Free Fire Ryden with Nikita, Luna, and Jota characters. This Free Fire character combination will help you catch an enemy off guard easily. Keep a low profile until an enemy comes within an appropriate distance, and then release the spider to reduce the foe's movement speed.

Owing to Luna's ability, you'll have a better movement speed and firing rate than the enemy in the ensuing gunfight. Moreover, Jota will give you extra HP, and Nikita will ensure a good reload speed.

How to obtain the Free Fire Ryden character

Obtain the Ryden character (Image via Garena)

You can obtain the Ryden character by completing the given challenges in the in-game event section. These challenges include playing BR, CS, or LW modes of the title several times before January 30, 2024, yielding the Ryden character featured in the Free Fire OB43 update.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the title and, instead, play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

