How to get cheap Free Fire Diamonds in MAX version (OB35): Memberships explained

Diamonds are essential for completing most of the transactions in Free Fire and its MAX version. One can acquire diamonds via several means, but most of the time, players have to spend a lot to fill their in-game wallets. However, Garena allows users to get diamonds cheaply through memberships.

The membership plans in Garena Free Fire MAX and the original variant offer diamonds alongside a series of other rewards at lower prices. After players have bought a membership in the game, they will have to renew the same after a week or a month, based on the plan they have purchased,

Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about the in-game membership plans.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Cheap diamonds and membership plans (OB35 version)

One can activate membership plans in the game to avail themselves of a series of rewards, including diamonds. Free Fire MAX OB35 version offers two plans for cheap diamonds - weekly and monthly - and the complete details of the same are given as follows:

Weekly membership

Weekly membership allows gamers to purchase a subscription for auto-payment (Image via Garena)

Cost - ₹ 159.00

₹ 159.00 Instantly unlockable rewards - 100 diamonds

100 diamonds Claimable diamond rewards - Total of 350 diamonds via daily login

Total of 350 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Applicable

Applicable Benefits on the first subscription - 100 diamonds

Apart from diamonds, gamers can avail themselves of additional prices worth 425 diamonds.

Monthly membership

Monthly provides the benefits of around 616%, i.e., rewards worth 6,150 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Cost - ₹ 799.00

₹ 799.00 Instantly unlockable rewards - 500

500 Claimable diamond rewards - Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login

Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Not applicable

Along with the 2,600 diamonds, players can avail themselves of additional prices worth 3,550 diamonds.

Players can purchase the membership plans exclusively in the game (Image via Garena)

Weekly membership provides 440% benefits, while the monthly plan offers 616% benefits. Here's how anyone can activate their desired plan by following the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app and log in using your preferred account.

Open the Free Fire MAX app and log in using your preferred account. Step 2: Gamers should spot and tap on the "diamond" icon given in the lobby.

Gamers should spot and tap on the "diamond" icon given in the lobby. Step 3: Players should select the "membership" section, where they can look at both plans.

Players should select the "membership" section, where they can look at both plans. Step 4: Users can purchase their preferred plan by tapping on the same. They will have to pay the price using the most suitable transaction method.

Once users have confirmed the payment, the membership plan will get activated, and users can claim all the benefits. They will have to log in daily to the game to collect the rewards, which includes diamonds and several in-game accessories.

Users need to purchase a monthly plan manually each time, while the subscription to the weekly membership makes it easy for players to make the purchase automatically.

However, users need to remember that memberships don't provide rewards in top-up events, as one will have to purchase diamonds at the regular prices in FF/FF MAX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far