Cuboot Moon shoes have returned to Free Fire, and the developers are offering them through the ongoing Shoes Royale event. The event additionally provides four other shoes in the form of Cuboot Solar, Cuboot Thunder, Cuboot Stars, and Heister Mastermind. These will remain available for the upcoming two weeks, and gamers must make spins by spending diamonds to obtain them.

Events like the Shoes Royale are the perfect opportunity to expand the in-game collections, and those who are ready to shell out diamonds must not miss out on items like the Cuboot Moon. Getting the cosmetics will allow users to customize and enhance their character’s appearance.

Here are more details on obtaining the Cuboot Moon from Shoes Royale.

How to get Cuboot Moon in Free Fire from Shoes Royale

The event provides multiple shoes (Image via Garena)

Cuboot Moon returned to Free Fire via Shoes Royale which commenced on August 29, and it will remain active until September 12, 2024. The shoes can be used to create costume combinations and enhance the player’s overall looks. The overall design is inspired by pandas.

Essentially, gamers will be able to equip the Cuboot Moon on both male and female characters. The same is the case for Cuboot Solar, Cuboot Thunder, and Cuboot Stars. However, Heister Mastermind, which is one of the grand prizes, can only be equipped with female characters.

Grand prizes aren't repeated in the event (Image via Garena)

One of the best parts about Shoes Royale is that a grand prize is guaranteed within 50 spins. As a result, users will be certain to get one of Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Solar, Cuboot Thunder, Cuboot Stars, and Heister Mastermind in 50 spins.

Furthermore, the grand prizes aren’t repeated in the event, which is why players will be able to get all the primary rewards in a total of 250 spins. This could make it a good deal to invest in the Shoes Royale event.

As for the price of these spins, each one will end up costing nine diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at the mark of 90 diamonds.

Steps to get the Cuboot Moon in Free Fire

Here are the steps you can follow to get the Cuboot Moon in Free Fire via the newly introduced event:

Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title and click on the Luck Royale icon located on the screen’s left side.

Boot up the battle royale title and click on the Luck Royale icon located on the screen’s left side. Step 2: Navigate to the Shoes Royale event. You will find two spin options available on the screen.

Navigate to the Shoes Royale event. You will find two spin options available on the screen. Step 3: Select between the spin options and complete the purchase. After doing so, the in-game currency will be deducted, and you will receive a random reward from the prize pool.

After getting Cuboot Moon, gamers will be able to equip it by going to the “Vault” section inside the game.

