How to get a discount in Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator (26 October)

The Light Fest event series in Free Fire MAX has been marked with tons of exciting sales and events, one after another. Garena has now brought forward a discount on all the Luck Royales in the battle royale title, slashing the price of spins to just 10 diamonds, making them far more accessible to the player base.

Luck Royales are basically gachas where gamers have to spend diamonds to potentially obtain an attractive grand prize. Diamond Royale is dedicated to outfits, Weapon Royale is for gun skins, and the Incubator features a combination of both.

Read through to learn more about the sale and its dedicated rewards.

The diamond costs of Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator have been reduced in Free Fire MAX

There is a massive discount on the spins in the various Luck Royales (Image via Garena0

Garena has incorporated a great sale of the Luck Royales on Free Fire MAX's Indian server. Currently, the price of spins is set at a flat ten diamonds each. This offer will only be available on October 26, 2022. Therefore, players only have a limited period of time to complete their transactions and possibly acquire some great rewards.

Currently, the Diamond Royale features the Nightslayer Teddy Bundle alongside several other smaller fashion items. As of now, a pack of 10+1 spins only costs 100 diamonds, which makes it extremely economical for players.

Similar to the previous Luck Royale, the prices remain the same in Weapon Royale and offer permanent gun skins, including the Wraith Patrol Bizon.

The Incubator also features a massive 75% discount, with five spins costing only 45 diamonds. From the ongoing Incubator, gamers will be able to get AWM gun skins.

Steps to access Luck Royale and make spins at a discount in Fee Fire MAX

You can follow the guide given below to draw rewards from the Free Fire MAX Luck Royales at a discounted rate:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and then head to the Luck Royale section by clicking on the icon on the left side.

Clicking on this icon will take you to the Luck Royale section in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the desired Luck Royale from the menu on the right.

Step 3: The price of spins will already be discounted, and you can make spins to acquire the corresponding rewards.

Step 4: You can continue making spins to obtain this particular item.

These can later be equipped from the vault/weapon section, respectively.

With this discounted rate, it is expected that the price of acquiring top-tier items will be reduced substantially. However, even then, there is no assurance of obtaining a particular reward in a given number of spins. Therefore, only those players with a sufficient diamond balance should go ahead with this.

