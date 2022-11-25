How to get FFWS live watching rewards in Free Fire MAX India server

The Free Fire community is excited for FFWS 2022, i.e., Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok. The play-ins will take place today, 25 November 2022, and the grand finals are all set to go down tomorrow, 26 November 2022.

Like all the previous esports events of the battle royale title, the developers have established live-watching milestones for the various servers. Within the Indian server, several exciting items, including the Tuk Tuk – Netherworld Ride and FFWS 2021 Loot Box, are up for grabs.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get FFWS live-watching rewards

Crossing the milestones will reward the players with different items (Image via Garena)

FFWS live-watching rewards will only be available for redemption on the Free Fire MAX India server on 27 November 2022. The developers have essentially set three live-watching milestones, and the specifics regarding the same are listed below:

50 thousand live viewers: 3x FFCS Weapon Loot Crate + 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers

100 thousand live viewers: FFWS 2021 Loot Box + 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

150 thousand live viewers: Tuk Tuk – Netherworld Ride + 3x Incubator Vouchers

The Tuk Tuk – Netherworld Ride is the main attention of the event (Image via Garena)

These milestones are cumulative. Hence, if the stream crosses 150 thousand live viewers, they can claim the rewards included in all three milestones.

Considering the vast number of players in the Indian community, it is pretty likely that this goal will end up being crossed easily.

How to claim live-watching rewards

If the live-watching milestones get crossed during the stream, you will be able to redeem the rewards on 27 November by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title on your device and head over to the "FFWS 2022" section. Different events will soon show up on the screen.

Select the Livestream PCV Rewards rewards event to find the different rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As the next step, you must select the "Livestream PCV Rewards" event to find available rewards.

150 thousand live watching will provide all these items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you can end up clicking on the "Claim" button to receive the free items in the battle royale title.

The received skins can later be equipped through the in-game "Vault" section.

Note: The players aren't guaranteed to receive the live-watching rewards in Free Fire MAX. They will only be able to get them if the respective milestones get crossed during the FFWS finals.

Teams participating in FFWS

Several popular teams are set to go face-to-face during the FFWS. Below is a list of the teams that are participating:

Finals

1) Keyd Stars

2) Ignis Esports

3) Vasto Mundo

4) ALPHA

5) Nigma Galaxy

6) HQ Esports

7) AV Radicals

8) Saudara e-Sports

Play-in Teams (Top 4 teams qualify for the final stage)

1) Magic Squad

2) Naguara Team

3) Infinity VX

4) Team Hotshot

5) EVOS Phoenix

6) Team Flash

7) Expand

8) RRQ Kazu

9) LGDS

Fans can watch all of the action from the tournament on the game's official Esports YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes