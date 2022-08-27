How to get free 29,999 diamonds and vouchers in Free Fire MAX Friends Callback event

Garena Free Fire MAX and its eponymous lighter variant give users a plethora of chances to claim rare in-game items. Certain in-game events keep returning periodically, giving users the opportunity to get free rewards.

The Friends Callback event is a prime example of the events that Garena has introduced multiple times. It usually comes as a part of a special series of events. This time, the Callback event is a part of the 5th Anniversary celebration in FF/FF MAX.

As per the event's claim, lucky users can get as many as 29,999 diamonds alongside other prizes in Free Fire and its MAX variant. Readers can find out more about the event and prizes in the following section.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The latest Friends Callback provides a chance to bag 29,999 diamonds

Callback You Friends event is live in Free Fire MAX now (Image via Garena)

Today, 27 August, is the peak day for the 5th Anniversary celebrations in FF/FF MAX, and the Callback is among the last of the events. Users can grab Violet Beams Crates and Diamond Royale Vouchers by inviting in-game friends back to the game, especially those who have been inactive in Free Fire MAX or its original version for quite some time.

The main highlight of the 5th Anniversary event is the massive prize of 29,999 diamonds that lucky fans will be able to acquire via Violet Beams Crates. However, users have time to grab featured rewards till 1 September, 2022 at 3:59:59 AM, as the Free Fire MAX Friends Callback event will go offline after the same.

The prize pool of rewards in Violet Beams Crate (Image via Garena)

Here is how users can claim Violet Beams Crates and Diamond Royale Vouchers in the game via the Friends Callback event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and sign in using one's desired method.

Step 2: Open the events section in the lobby by selecting the 'Calendar' icon.

Step 3: On the 5th Anniversary tab, browse to the 'Callback Your Friends' event. Players can view the following missions and rewards:

Call back one friend: One Violet Beams Crate and one Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: 30 September 2022)

One Violet Beams Crate and one Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: 30 September 2022) Call back three friends: Three Violet Beams Crates, two Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022), and Unite – FF 5th Anniversary (Theme Song)

Three Violet Beams Crates, two Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022), and Unite – FF 5th Anniversary (Theme Song) Call back five friends: Five Violet Beams Crate and three Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022)

Five Violet Beams Crate and three Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022) Call back seven friends: Seven Violet Beams Crates and five Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022)

Players can use Diamond Royale Vouchers in the Luck Royale section, while Violet Beams Crates provide random rewards upon opening. Here are the rewards that players can get via Violet Beams Crates in Free Fire or its MAX variant:

29,999 diamonds

Five Amethyst Pentagons

Four Amethyst Pentagons

Three Amethyst Pentagons

Two Amethyst Pentagons

One Amethyst Pentagon

Step 4: Users should click the 'Call Back' button to display the list of inactive in-game friends. They can press the invite button at the bottom.

After pressing the invite, users should share their IDs and links with either of the inactive users through any given platform. Once inactive users return to FF/FF MAX using the player's ID and links, the rewards will start getting unlocked.

Note: Users can only acquire items available in the prize pool of a Violet Beams Crate randomly. Thus, only a few users will be able to grab 29,999 diamonds in Free Fire MAX, as its drop rate is just 1%.

Edited by Saman