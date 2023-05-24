How to get free Aching Power Emote in Free Fire MAX from Project Crimson event

Garena has been adding tons of new events to Free Fire MAX under the Project Crimson celebrations, with the latest introduction offering the players an opportunity to get the Aching Power Emote. This specific event was made available after the developers decided to release the Orion character in the in-game store at the time of the release of the OB40 patch on 31 May 2023.

Essentially, the particular event will reward the users that worked hard during the Project Crimson event to get the Orion character for free. Those who have received the character can accomplish the requirements specified to receive the emote at no cost.

Get free Aching Power Emote in Free Fire MAX

Here is the notice put up by the developers in the in-game news section (Image via Garena)

Garena added a notice in the news section of Free Fire MAX, specifying that they will be introducing the Orion due to the overwhelming demand. They went on to add that they will be providing the Aching Power Emote to those who grinded to get the Orion character for free:

"We understand that some players might have worked hard during this event to get the character early. As such, we will provide an extra gift – exclusive Aching Power Emote for those who have gotten Orion from the Project Crimson event (ending 30 May). Simply use Orion to play one match from now until 30 May to get the emote."

As a result, players who have already gotten their hands on the Orion character can use him to play one match in any game mode to receive the special Aching Power Emote in Free Fire MAX. The requirements are pretty simple, and most of the ones who have been actively playing since the start of the Project Crimson celebrations might already have received Orion.

This special event will only run for one week, and users must complete the requirement during its activity. On top of this, the developers have also mentioned that they will release the Orion character at a premium price, i.e., 30000 Gold or 1499 diamonds, after the launch of the OB40 update.

How to claim the Aching Power Emote in Free Fire MAX

Claim the Aching Power Emote by going to the particular event (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps mentioned below to claim the Aching Power Emote in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: You can initiate by starting up Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and then tap on the “Calendar” icon on the screen’s right side.

Step 2: In the subsequent step, select the “Aching Power Emote” under the “Project Crimson” section.

Step 3: You will find the exclusive emote on the screen, and you can redeem it by clicking on the “Claim” button.

Once you receive the Aching Power Emote, you can access the Vault section to equip it. Since opportunities like this do not come often, you must not miss out on this free emote offered.

