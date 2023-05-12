How to get free Orion character and Vengeful Beast Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Garena has finally launched the much-awaited Project Crimson web event on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, generating a new wave of excitement among players. During the event, players stand a chance to win multiple freebies, including a free Orion character, an avatar, a banner, and even the exclusive Orion’s Vengeful Beast Bundle.

Players might initially be overwhelmed by the structure of the Project Crimson web event, but this changes quickly. It is easy to get free rewards from the new event, and here are the instructions to do so.

Complete daily tasks in Project Crimson web event to get Orion and Vengeful Beast Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Garena launched the new Project Crimson web event on May 12, 2023. It will remain open for individuals on the Free Fire MAX Indian server until May 31, 2023. The peak day for the celebrations is set for May 19, 2023.

Players need to complete tasks to get Crimson Energy (Image via Garena)

Players have to complete a set of daily tasks to accumulate Crimson Energy and then exchange it to level up Orion. This is how they can get free rewards. The items up for grabs at each level are as follows:

Level 1 – Unveiled Truth Banner

Level 2 – Unveiled Truth Avatar

Level 3 – Orion’s Vengeful Beast Bundle (Includes top, bottom, and shoes)

Level 4 – Orion character

Steps to get free Orion character and Vengeful Beast Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Click on the icon in the top-right corner to open the web event (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps that you can follow to get a free Orion character and other rewards:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and head to the web event interface by clicking on the icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Fulfill the missions listed under the Task section to earn the special Crimson Energy.

Step 3: Once you have accumulated enough tokens, you may use them to level Orion by clicking on the button in the bottom-right corner.

Level up the Orion to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

You will acquire a unique set of items as you progress through each level. You will also unlock a part of Orion's memory.

You will have to level up four times to receive Orion without spending diamonds. The Vengeful Beast Bundle will be available upon reaching level three.

New Orion character in Free Fire MAX

New Orion character (Image via Garena)

The Orion character debuted in Free Fire OB39 Advance Server and is finally available on the Indian server. The character possesses a unique ability called Crimson Crush, which replaces EP with 300 Crimson Energy.

By consuming 150 of this Crimson Energy, players can activate protection, during which they will not take any damage. However, they will not be able to attack enemies. As an added perk, players will receive 15 HP from enemies within the 5m range.

The perks of this ability last for three seconds, and the character comes with a cooldown time of three seconds.

