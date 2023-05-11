Free Fire OB40 Advance Server: Activation Codes, how to get, and guide to using them

Garena has started preparing for the launch of Free Fire's OB40 update by releasing a new Advance Server. The registrations for this special client have begun. This means that it will not be long before players can immerse themselves in the new unreleased features of OB40 and provide valuable feedback regarding them to Garena.

As always, the Advance Server is exclusive to the Android platform, and access to it is limited. Only players with an Activation Code can use the client. Individuals may obtain this code by registering on the official website of the Advance Server. Here is a list of codes and the process to get one of them.

Free Fire OB40 Advance Server Activation Code list

Here is a list of valid Activation Codes that players may utilize to gain access to the Advance Server:

Only selected users will receive the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

NA0SHR0H1RWF501B

8MID0SGDFAHT2ZX2

UYPCUQEOOBN1GJD2

V67PFWXNZD3VDW45

143D2LW01ZZLZIY2

HFQBB2Q2TDUBKJCJ

05ENYHXYKGI3960W

NJ9NHX13STW5FCSF

5AT979CXDUUEZU67

S1E6Z867VHX3OXIM

Please note that all the Activation Codes listed above are valid and have been generated for the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server. Upon the official launch of this client on May 19, 2023, players who have not received a code can use any of the above to gain access to it.

Additionally, it is important to note that these codes can only be utilized once before they are rendered invalid. If one does not work, it is safe to say another player has used it.

Steps to getting Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code and how to use it

You will need to register on the Advance Server prior to its release to stand a chance of getting an Activation Code. Here are the steps you may follow:

Sign in using one of the two option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website on any web browser. You may utilize the link given below:

Website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Sign up for the Advance Server using Facebook or Google. It is mandatory to have a game account associated with the selected platform.

Step 3: Provide an active email address to set up your account. Subsequently, your application will be sent to Garena, and you will receive a code once it is approved.

Step 4: Once the APK file for the Advanced Server is released on May 19, 2023, click on the Download APK button to get the file and complete the installation of this client.

Enter one of the aforementioned Activation Code and press okay (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Subsequently, open the application and then sign in as a guest. Enter the Free Fire Activation Code you got from Garena, or one from the list provided earlier, after setting up your profile to gain access to the server.

Once the code is accepted, you can test the new features until the server’s conclusion. Additionally, you have the opportunity to claim free diamonds by reporting any bugs or glitches you encounter during your time on the Advance Server on its official website.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country should not download the game or its Advance Server. Instead, they may wait for the update to go live in the MAX version.

