How to get free Assassin's Creed Parachute skin in Free Fire MAX this week

The first Free Fire x Assassin Creed collaboration event is underway and provides gamers with the Hooded Parachute skin for free. Players have been waiting for these events' incorporation since the partnership was announced after the OB32 update.

The Creed of Fire event calendar was introduced to the game today and sparked a sense of excitement. Players will be kept quite busy in the coming days due to all planned activities. Additionally, they will also have the opportunity to get tons of freebies.

New Hooded Parachute added in Free Fire MAX

The Hooded Parachute skin is part of the Cumulative Login event in Free Fire MAX, which commenced on 28 February 2022. As implied by the name, gamers must log in for a specific number of days to attain particular items.

There are a total of three rewards up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The list of rewards and the requirements are as follows:

Sign in for one day to receive a free Diamond Sic

Sign in for three days to receive a free 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Sign in for five days to receive Hooded Parachute

Players will also get a few more days if they forget to log in since the event will finish on 7 March 2022, and they are only required to log in for five days during this time. Moreover, signing in daily is not a difficult task by any means, even for newer users.

Steps to collecting the rewards from the login event

Once users have accomplished the given objectives, they can access the event section to claim the rewards. The steps for which are as follows:

Step 1: Open the events within Free Fire MAX by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Free Hooded Parachute skin and press the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the ‘The Creed of Fire’ tab and click on the Free Hooded Parachute option.

Step 3: Press the claim button beside the parachute to obtain it. Gamers can equip Hooded Parachute from the vault section of Free Fire.

Purchasing a parachute from the shop will cost users a minimum of 99 diamonds, with the higher end of the scale reaching 199 diamonds. Moreover, this parachute is Assassin’s Creed-themed, which adds to its value and rarity. Thus, gamers should not skip out on this reward.

