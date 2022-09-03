How to get free Clubber Sunglasses and Gold Royale Voucher in Free Fire MAX

The 5th Anniversary celebrations in Garena's Free Fire MAX are coming to an end as the final batch of events go live. The ongoing OB35 version has been a major hit with players getting to witness NeXTerra, the Justin Bieber (J.Biebs) concert, the Mystery Shop, and so much more.

Additionally, Garena has introduced a brand new mode, Droid Apocalypse, which is also a part of the 5th Anniversary content. Players can now grab free rewards by playing these new Droid Apocalypse matches in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: Players receive free rewards for playing Droid Apocalypse

Droid Apocalypse is currently available in the game (Image via Garena)

Users can spot a new event in the game titled "Play Droid Apocalypse," which rewards players with free Clubber Sunglasses and a Gold Royale Voucher. Furthermore, the tasks are quite simple as they require gamers to just play a certain number of matches in the new mode.

Here are the required tasks and rewards for the "Play Droid Apocalypse" event:

Play one match in the new mode: One Gold Royale Voucher

Play three matches in the new mode: 300 Universal Fragments

Play six matches in the new mode: Clubber Sunglasses

Players, especially beginners, should follow the step-by-step guide given below to redeem all the rewards from the "Play Droid Apocalypse" event:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app and sign in using the desired social media account attached to the Player ID.

Droid Apocalypse has a size of 29.15 MB (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the lobby, users should tap on the "Download Center" icon and select the "Modes" section to download the new Droid Apocalypse file (file size of 29.15 MB).

Players should select Droid Apocalypse (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Open the "Game Mode" section given above the "Start" button, select Droid Apocalypse, and tap on "Start."

Players will need to complete at least six Droid Apocalypse matches for all the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can start playing the new mode and must complete at least six matches of Droid Apocalypse.

Step 5: Once users have played six games, they can return to the lobby and tap on the "Calendar" icon to open the in-game 'Events' section.

"Play Droid Apocalypse" event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 6: In the 'Events' section, users should open the 5th Anniversary tab and select the "Play Droid Apocalypse" option. Here, they can view their progress and collect whatever they win.

Even though the Droid Apocalypse mode is available in the game from 3 September 2022 to 18 September 2022, the "Play Droid Apocalypse" event will come to an end on 12 September 2022 at 3:59:59 am (IST). Therefore, players should complete the given tasks before the end date to collect all the rewards.

For the unversed, Droid Apocalypse is a brand new mode with a rather unique gameplay concept. A random player is chosen as a Mega Droid during a match, while the others remain human. The Mega Droid has to eliminate other players to 'infect' them and turn them into Droids.

Apart from the latest Droid Apocalypse mode, there is plenty of other 5th Anniversary content that players should check out in Free Fire MAX before the celebrations conclude.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S