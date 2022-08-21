5 best drop locations on NeXTerra map in Free Fire MAX

As expected, Garena finally launched the new Free Fire MAX/Free Fire Battle Royale map, NeXTerra, today, 20 August 2022. The new 5th Anniversary special BR map is available in both ranked and unranked variants, so gamers can start exploring the new battlefield featuring exciting landscapes and terrain.

Like other maps, NeXTerra also provides plenty of drop locations with a variety of loot scattered across them. However, since it is still new, players need to give it some time to understand the trend of loot and hot drops on NeXTerra. They can refer to the following section for the best landing spots.

NeXTerra in Free Fire MAX: Best landing spots on new BR map

Here are the top five locations to drop at in Free Fire MAX's NeXTerra:

1) Deca Square

Deca Square in NeXTerra (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: FP

Deca Square is one of the best locations to land in due to the availability of evenly-scattered loot in the available buildings. Players can also find enough cover to hide and take their time to loot. That said, Deca Square also happens to be well-connected with other places on the map, making it a player magnet.

2) Museum

Museum in NeXTerra (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: BL, BM, CL, and CM

The Museum is an elaborate building structure with plenty of space where users can find high-tier loot. One can find staircases, floors, and platforms that can make combat quite interesting, sometimes even tough; other times, players will find it easy due to cover and high ground.

3) Mud Site

Mud Site in NeXTerra (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: GO, GP, HO, and HP

Mud Site is a relatively safe place to land in Free Fire MAX's NeXTerra and offers decent-quality accessories. Moreover, the cover and tactical high ground at the construction site-like location make it one of the best landing spots on the new BR map.

4) Plazaria

Plazaria in NeXTerra (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: DO, DP, EO, and EP

Players might want to land at the Plazaria, the massive food place on NeXTerra, because of the availability of high-quality weapons and accessories. The location is quite spacious and features enough loot for multiple players, but users might find it tricky to handle some combat situations due to the unavailability of consistent cover.

5) Intellect Center

Intellect Center in NeXTerra (Image via Garena)

Placement on the map: EK

Located at the core of the isolated island on NeXTerra, the Intellect Center is connected to the rest of the map via three bridges. It is yet another modern-looking location on the map that offers an exceptional amount of loot, and as a result, it attracts plenty of players. Hence, one should remain alert after they land at Intellect Center.

Downloading NeXTerra

Players should remember that if they want to access NeXTerra, they should download the map directly from the in-game 'mode' section or Download Center. Here's how one can download the new map in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: One should open the Free Fire MAX app and log in using the social media platform linked to their player accounts.

Step 2: They should open the in-game 'mode' section and select the ranked or unranked Battle Royale variant.

Step 3: Then, the player will need to tap on Maps to view the currently available options.

Step 4: Subsequently, they can tap on 'NeXTerra' to download its data pack.

NeXTerra has a file size of 68.61 MB, which one can easily download even via cellular connections. Once it is downloaded, users can start playing the BR mode with the new map.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh