How to get free Crystal Eerie Grenade from Astro Map in Free Fire MAX

The 5th Garena Free Fire/Free Fire Max Anniversary events have commenced in the games, which implies that users will be able to participate in various contests and claim free rewards throughout this month.

While plenty of prizes in the game are available right now through the 5th Anniversary events, more will arrive in the coming days, including Justin Bieber-themed items. That said, users can grab the new Crystal Eerie Grenade through the Astro Map event currently underway.

Readers can find out more about the Astro Map and Crystal Eerie Grenade in the following section.

Free Fire MAX Astro Map event grants free Crystal Eerie Grenade skin

Players can claim a free Crystal Eerie Grenade through the Astro Map by playing matches or assisting their friends. One will have to play matches in either game mode, BR or Clash Squad, to add featured teammates on the Astro Map.

The Astro Map showcases the usernames of fellow players who are either in-game friends or have featured on the same team the player was on as a participant. Thus, users must play matches or assist the already available players on the Astro Map by tapping on the username.

Crystal Eerie Grenade in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Each trail will earn players a specific force, and the distance between players and fellow users will decrease, earning both parties an Amethyst Pentagon token. However, players can also obtain other rewards by adding and assisting fellow users.

Here are the rewards that can be earned by adding and assisting a certain number of players on the Astro Map:

One user: Five Amethyst Pentagon tokens -- After reaching 100 force, which is the closest distance.

Five Amethyst Pentagon tokens -- After reaching 100 force, which is the closest distance. 20 users: 5th Anniversary Banner -- After reaching 40 force, which is an equivalent distance.

5th Anniversary Banner -- After reaching 40 force, which is an equivalent distance. 56 users: Crystal Eerie Grenade -- After reaching 20 force, which is done by only adding users to the map.

How to access Astro Map in Free Fire MAX

Astro Map is a part of the new Capsules Timeline event, which users can find under the 5th Anniversary tab in the events section. Players can follow the steps given below to access the Astro Map sub-event:

Step 1: Users should open Free Fire MAX and log in using their preferred method.

Step 2: Players can tap on the calendar icon available in the lobby to access the ongoing events, where they can select the 5th Anniversary tab.

Step 3: An event Capsules Timeline is available on the 5th Anniversary tab, which users should choose and tap on Go To.

Step 4: Players should skip through the teasers and click on the Astro Map icon on the screen's left side, which will open the ongoing sub-event.

Astro Map is available in Free Fire MAX till 14 September; thus, users can claim more than enough Amethyst Pentagon tokens and other rewards, including Crystal Eerie Grenade. However, one should note that gamers can only earn a specific number of Amethyst Pentagon tokens in a day.

