Free Fire MAX 5th Anniversary events, rewards, and more revealed

Celebrating Free Fire's 5th anniversary, a series of in-game events have begun rolling out today and will continue until September 13 in both the original title as well as the MAX variant. The global collaboration with iconic music personality Justin Bieber has created even more hype and excitement amongst players.

The 5th-anniversary mega event will bring in many exclusive rewards through various sub-events. Though a good number of these items will require diamonds, there will also be freebies, making it the perfect time for Free Fire MAX gamers to add fresh cosmetics to their in-game collection.

Free Fire MAX: An overview of the events and rewards to claim in the 5th-anniversary 'Reunite The World' event

The sub-events are organized so that players can acquire various rewards (Image via Garena)

The entire 5th-anniversary 'Reunite The World' event in Free Fire MAX can be broadly divided into two sections: Exchange Store and capsules. In the former, gamers have to accumulate Amethyst Pentagon (AP) tokens and exchange them for rewards of their choice. The Exchange Store contains the following major rewards:

Sterling Futurnetic bundle (Female)

Motorbike - Crystal Symmetry

Sports Car - Crystal symmetry

Digital Basher - Bat skin

Crystal Digital Skyboard

There are two types of stores within the Exchange Store (Image via Garena)

Amethyst Pentagon tokens can be obtained by playing the BR, CS, or Lone Wolf modes, as well as the Astro Map event.

Moving to the second section of the 5th-anniversary event, capsules are the most highlighted events to win exciting rewards such as a free J Biebs character, bundles, and more.

The event has been phased in with five capsules. Each capsule contains a distinct set of tasks and rewards and is scheduled to open on specific dates. The capsules are as follows:

Battle capsule Style capsule Map capsule Heroes capsule Memory capsule

Here is a detailed guide to these capsules:

1) Battle Capsule

M4A1 skin is the grand reward of this event (Image via Garena)

The Battle Capsule offers the Sterling Futurnetic M4A1 skin as a grand reward. The skin possesses the following attributes:

Damage +

Range +

Magazine -

In the event, gamers have to complete the mentioned tasks and claim AV tokens, which results in the lighting up of one card. One must complete all the missions and light up the preceding card to move onto the next one.

This way, players will have to light up a total of seven cards to claim the M4A1 skin for free. Many other minor rewards can also be claimed eventually.

The Battle Capsule is currently unlocked and players can start playing the event to grab one of the grand prizes for this mega event.

2) Style Capsule

The Style Capsule will open on August 13. It should feature many Free Fire MAX bundles, claimable for free and the most awaited bundle, the Top Criminal Red, bundle is also expected to be relaunched via the same event.

3) Map Capsule

The Map Capsule will be unlocked on August 20, with the opening of a brand new Battle Royale map called Nexterra. Players will have to complete missions by playing games on the new map. Each mission will produce a reward, with the Sterling Star backpack being the grand prize.

4) Heroes Capsule

Heroes Capsule will unlock a free character (Image via Garena)

Opening on the peak day, i.e., August 27, the Heroes Capsule will feature a magnificent new Free Fire MAX character named J Biebs, an in-game persona of Justin Bieber. It is a passive skill character and, interestingly, it can be unlocked for free.

Players will have to complete daily and time-limited missions. Upon doing so, they will get the AP tokens and consequently accumulate progress. Once the maximum progress is reached, they can claim the new character for free.

5) Memory Capsule

Grand prize of Memory Capsule is a monster truck skin (Image via Garena)

The Memory Capsule will open on September 3 and the rules for playing the event are quite similar to that of the Battle Capsule. Players will have to complete missions and light up 'memories' to further their progress. In total, they will have to light up seven memories to acquire the grand prize, which is a monster truck skin.

Additionally, there is a brand new emote called Groove Moves as a login reward that users can claim on August 27 upon logging in to Free Fire MAX.

Note: The rewards included in specific sub-events may vary from Free Fire MAX server to server.

