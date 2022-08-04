Garena to launch Nexterra map for Free Fire 5th Anniversary celebration

The fifth anniversary of Free Fire will see the release of a variety of new content. In that regard, one of the main attractions would be the addition of the Nexterra map, which will be unique compared to the existing ones: Bermuda, Purgatory, Kalahari, Bermuda Remastered and Alpine.

Essentially, Garena will be incorporating futuristic elements into the map, completely altering the standard playstyle and compelling users to rely on the various functions to obtain the Booyah. It would be interesting to see how the community reacts to the map.

In the section below are all the specifics about Nexterra.

New Nexterra map arriving with Free Fire fifth anniversary celebrations

The map will get added from 20 August onwards (Image via Garena)

As per the calendar unveiled by Garena, the Nexterra map will be added to Free Fire on August 20. With that being said, here are the different locations that will be available on the latest map:

Intellect Center Twin Bridge Mortar Ruins Rust Town Zipway Mud Site Deca Square Plazaria Farmtopia Grav Labs Turbine Museum

Meanwhile, the unique mechanics will include the following:

Anti-Gravity Zones: These will be the zones where players can make high jumps, fire in the air and more.

These will be the zones where players can make high jumps, fire in the air and more. Magic Portals: Using these portals, players can travel to various locations on the map. This will aid them in flanking foes and rotating.

Other modes

Apart from the Nexterra map, Garena will also add two game modes with the Free Fire fifth anniversary celebrations, including:

Droid Apocalypse: 12 players will go head-to-head in this game mode. They will initially have to choose their type of droid and will be tasked with converting as many humans as possible. The conversions will grant them points, and those with the highest total after three rounds will clinch victory.

Free for All: Free for All will feature 16 users who'll be be facing each other on the El Pastelo map. They will be provided with the ability to select the desired weapons and will have to eliminate other individuals to get points. The match will reach its conclusion once a user reaches the predetermined number of points.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so users from the country must not play or download the game on their mobile devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since the government did not include it on the list of suspended applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far