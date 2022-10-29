How to get free Cunning Witch Bundle in Free Fire MAX

After the end of Light Fest in Free Fire MAX, Garena is back with Spookventure on the Indian server to keep the community engaged in the battle royale title. As part of this campaign, developers have released a new Zombie Mode alongside a special Boss in the regular BR mode.

On top of this, as part of the newly added Spooky Treasures, you also have the opportunity to get a free bundle, grenade skin, vouchers, and more. You will have to collect a special Puzzle Key and later exchange it for the desired reward.

This event started on October 29, 2022, and you can get the rewards until November 5, 2022.

Garena provides a free Cunning Witch Bundle in Free Fire MAX

You will have to collect a special Puzzle Key in Free Fire MAX to get these rewards. You will receive 1 Puzzle Key after every BR, CS, and Lone Wolf match, with a maximum limit of 10.

Ways to get the special token in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

You may also play Zombie Invasion: Nightfall mode, where some zombies drop this token when killed, while the bosses provide up to 75 such Puzzle Keys when eliminated. Similar bosses are available in the BR Ranked Casual mode as well.

After collecting the Puzzle Key, you can exchange it for the following rewards through the new event interface:

The rewards in the event include an outfit, grenade skin, and more (Image via Garena)

Cunning Witch Bundle – 50x Puzzle Keys

Spiky Pumpkin grenade – 30x Puzzle Keys

Ghost Town banner – 15x Puzzle Keys

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date – November 30, 2022) – 10x Puzzle Keys (Exchange available two times)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date – November 30, 2022) – 10x Puzzle Keys (Exchange available two times)

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate – 7x Puzzle Keys (Exchange available two times)

The token requirements are very balanced and not very difficult to fulfill. You can easily collect the required tokens to get all the prizes.

How to use collect the Puzzle Key and get rewards in Free FIre MAX

You may repeat these instructions to collect the rewards from the newly added event in the Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and collect the Puzzle Key through the above methods.

Select the Spooky Treasure event section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accumulating enough tokens, you can access the given event tab by clicking on the calendar icon.

Step 3: Select the Spookventure tab and access the Spooky Treasures section.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the preferred reward to obtain them.

After obtaining the desired item, you may equip the cosmetics from the vault section. At the same time, the vouchers can be used before vouchers from Luck Royale until November 30, 2022.

The event offers valuable incentives that you should certainly not miss out on. Furthermore, while attempting to collect the Puzzle Keys, you can enjoy the new game mode and interaction in the regular BR mode.

