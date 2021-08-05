How to get free diamonds in Free Fire 4th Anniversary Update

Free Fire offers an extensive range of in-game items, including characters, pets, gun skins, and bundles, many of which may provide an edge over the opponent. Most exclusive items can be acquired via the game's currency: diamonds. This has elevated the diamond's value.

Users must spend real money to acquire diamonds, which is not always feasible for all. As a result, players look for various alternative ways to get them.

Best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update

There are several ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire. Here are some of them:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is undoubtedly one of the best means to get Free Fire diamonds. The app essentially provides users with Google Play Credit for answering numerous small survey surveys.

This can be later utilized to get the in-game currency. The number of studies and the payout for each of them will vary depending on the users. Moreover, users should keep an eye out for super airdrops to get additional value for purchases.

2) GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks is a popular GPT site (Image via Swagbucks)

The Get Paid To apps and websites have similar functionality. Users must complete various tasks like downloading apps, answering quizzes and surveys, watching videos, and more. Players can later claim rewards, including Google Play Giftcard and more, which can be used to get the diamonds. Some of the popular options include Poll Pay, Mistplay, Swagbucks, and more.

3) Giveaways and Booyah contest

Several content creators host giveaway Image via YouTube)

Giveaways require the least effort among all the three ways. Several YouTubers host numerous diamond giveaways where players can get the in-game currency. However, the chances are pretty slim.

On the other hand, the Booyah application also has several contests through which players stand a chance to get diamonds. They usually have to upload their videos or watch the streams for a given timeframe to participate. Users will get diamonds when the currency is in the prize pool, and they win the contest.

Note: The methods mentioned above are based on the writer's preference. Users need to go through the policies of the individual applications before utilizing them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu