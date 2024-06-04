How to get free diamonds from Free Fire OB45 Advance Server

One of the best ways to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost is by using the Bug Hunter Program, which is a part of the battle royale’s Advance Servers. The title's OB45 Advance Server will begin on June 7, 2024. Upon its commencement, you can report the bugs you encounter in the game to have a chance at receiving the virtual currency for free.

Guide to getting free diamonds from Free Fire OB45 Advance Server

You can use the Bug Hunter Program to get free diamonds (Image via Garena)

If you report a bug via the Bug Hunter Program in the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server, you stand a chance to get 100 diamonds as rewards.

Here are the steps you can follow to report bugs via the Bug Hunter Program:

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website.

Step 2: Log in using the option that you used during registration. If you haven’t registered, you should first complete that process.

Step 3: Once the login is done, head to the Bug Report section of the website. Here, you must enter certain information, like the specifics of the bug you're reporting, your phone model, and the Advance Server UID.

You also need to also provide video links and images to showcase the accuracy of your bug report.

Step 4: Click on the “Finish” button to submit your report. You will find a list of all your submitted bugs under the “Bug History” section.

If you are the first to provide details about an unreported bug, you will win free diamonds.

How to download the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server

Listed below are the steps to download the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

You can follow these instructions to download the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server:

Step 1: Head to https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com and log in.

Step 2: You will see a “Download APK” button. Click on it to start the download process for the Advance Server.

Since the file is believed to be around 1 GB in size, you should ensure that your device has sufficient storage to accommodate the download and installation.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, complete the installation and log in to experience all the features of the Advance Server.

Note that it is necessary to have an Activation Code to access the OB45 Advance Server. The only way to receive the code is through the registration process.

