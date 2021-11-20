How to get free diamonds in Free Fire using Android apps

The premium in-game currency available to Free Fire players is diamonds, and they have tremendous significance. This is because users need them to acquire unique and exclusive items, including skins, costumes, and characters. Additionally, diamonds are even required to change the name.

Nevertheless, gamers are confronted with the difficulty of having to pay for them with actual money, which isn't feasible for many. As a result, individuals have to seek methods to get their hands on diamonds for free.

Free Fire: Android apps to get diamonds for free

Google Opinion Rewards

This app is the best option for players to get Free Fire diamonds for free (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards

If anyone wants to get their hands on free diamonds in Garena Free Fire, this application is the best option. Users will first need to set up their profiles by entering the necessary information. Later on, they will be given surveys to answer.

Individuals will be compensated with Google Play Credits in return for their participation in the surveys. These may be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

It is advised that gamers store their credits and utilize them to purchase super airdrops, which give a better value when compared to regular top-ups.

BOOYAH!

The BOOYAH! app can provide players with exciting rewards for free (Image via Play Store)

BOOYAH!

The BOOYAH! app is another incredible option for those who wish to attain Free Fire's premium in-game currency or other rewards at no cost. Numerous events are held on this app, and they offer a wide array of prizes, sometimes including diamonds.

So, partaking in all such events can provide gamers with a brilliant opportunity to earn diamonds. However, they must remember to link their Free Fire accounts to that of the BOOYAH! application to get their rewards.

Users must also note that they shouldn't resort to illicit methods like unlimited diamond mods to get the in-game currency for free. This is considered cheating, and their Free Fire accounts could get banned.

Edited by Ravi Iyer