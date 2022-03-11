How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX from various methods

Diamonds form a basic mode of transaction for in-app purchases in Garena Free Fire MAX. Therefore, users who desire to unlock their favorite item in the store might have to pay with diamonds.

However, beginners are not aware of the ways to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX. They don't know much about the in-game methods or subscriptions that grant them free diamonds as rewards in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant.

The following section will shed light on various methods that players can use to get diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

All possible methods to acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX

1) In-game top-up service

Diamonds have designated exchange rates as per a specific currency (Image via Garena)

The in-game top-up service allows users to acquire diamonds by paying money per designated exchange rates. The in-game service helps when players want to receive exclusive collectibles via a top-up event.

However, the game's top-up service doesn't have any additional benefits, and players can seek other ways to get a better pay-off.

2) Top-up via websites

Players get additional benefits by purchasing diamonds via top-up websites (Image via SEAGM)

A few websites serve as online game stores for users to acquire diamonds with additional benefits. These benefits change from time to time and can vary from price discounts and extra diamonds to exclusive in-game collectibles as rewards alongside the purchased diamonds.

SEAGM and Gameskharido (Garena's official site) are two prominent top-up websites that players can use for Free Fire MAX.

3) Membership plans

The game offers two membership plans (Image via Garena)

Buying the membership in Free Fire MAX is another legitimate method of claiming diamonds. There are two of the following plans that users can buy:

Monthly membership

Cost - ₹ 799.00

Instant diamond rewards - 500 diamonds

Daily login diamond rewards - A total of 2,100 diamonds

Subscription - Not applicable

Players get rewards worth 3,550 diamonds with the benefits mentioned above.

Weekly membership

Cost - ₹ 159.00

Diamond rewards (instant) - 100 diamonds

Diamond rewards (via daily login) - A total of 350 diamonds

Subscription - Applicable

An added benefit for the first weekly subscription - 100 diamonds

Gamers get rewards worth 425 diamonds with the benefits mentioned above.

Players should note that these membership/subscription methods are helpful if they want diamonds. They must acquire diamonds via the first or second method to grab items via top-event.

Edited by Shaheen Banu