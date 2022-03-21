How to get free diamonds for next Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Elite Pass and Bundle are the primary ways to acquire expensive items in Garena Free Fire MAX. Players have to buy the Pass or the Bundle only once every season, thus getting access to premium collectibles, including skins, cards, bundles, and other accessories available at different tiers.

However, many users who can't buy diamonds have to give the Elite Pass and Bundle a miss. Some indulge in methods like diamond hacks that further harm them legally and can lead to account suspensions. Therefore, gamers need to be careful and only use legitimate ways to acquire diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Methods to acquire free diamonds for the Elite Pass (March 2022)

The following ways allow users to earn gift cards, vouchers, and virtual money or let them use their luck to obtain free diamonds in the game.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

It is the survey app that lets users earn free Google Play balance by answering the questions. These questions often vary from being related to the gamer's travel history, browsing data, recent search patterns, or any highly random subject.

Hence, it is a decent way to acquire free virtual money that they can later use to buy diamonds for Elite Pass. However, players need to remember that generation of quizzes or surveys doesn't happen regularly. Moreover, those who travel a lot get the most surveys.

2) GPT apps and websites

There is no scarcity of GPT (get-paid-to) applications or websites online. These apps or sites are good ways to earn gift cards or vouchers for different platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Netflix, PayPal, Google Play, etc.

These tasks are primarily based on surveys like Google Opinion Rewards, but some include watching videos and playing games. Some trusted GPT apps include Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, PollPe, Swagbucks, etc.

3) Free giveaways

The final way to get free diamonds or Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX is to participate in various famous streamers' giveaways. Hence, players need to follow Free Fire MAX content creators and participate in every contest they organize. Although it is not a sure-shot method, they have a chance to get rewarded based on luck.

Note: Players should avoid using any diamond hack mod or generator in the game.

