How to get free diamonds for Season 48 Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire Elite Pass entitles users to access plenty of cosmetic items, from attractive themed costumes to eye-catching surfboards, backpacks, and more. With a pass, players may receive these items for far fewer diamonds than they would if they bought similar ones from the shop.

One of the most cost-effective ways to gather new items is to upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or even the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. Purchasing it will not grant access, and gamers will have to grind through the missions to collect the items.

Even after the low cost, many find it challenging to purchase it, as getting diamonds is a luxury for many players who play for free. The following section outlines a few ways through which gamers can collect free in-game currency for the upcoming Elite Pass.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may switch to the MAX version with their existing accounts.

Garena Free Fire guide: How to get free diamonds for Elite Pass Season 48

Membership can be a good option (Image via Garena)

If users are seeking ways to earn free diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48, Google Opinion Rewards is a good option. The app is created by the Google Surveys team and rewards players for answering surveys. The app is currently used by millions around the world.

Gamers can download the application and answer basic questions about themselves to set up their profile. Subsequently, individuals will receive surveys, the frequency of which varies. Finally, users can answer these to receive up to INR 32.20 in Google Play Credits.

Players can collect credits for a Special Airdrop or membership to get the in-game currency at a much lower rate. This will make it easier for them to get the Elite Pass for free.

Special Airdrops are good option as well (Image via Garena)

Apart from the method described above, players may utilize various other applications such as Booyah, various GPT apps, and more. However, they must not take the wrong path like mods, hacks, or generators, as this is deemed cheating and will lead to a permanent ban.

Note: This article expresses the writer's opinion. Players should review the application's terms of service and privacy policy before using it.

Free Free Season 48 Elite Pass' leaked rewards

Some of the key leaked rewards as part of the upcoming Elite Pass Season 48 are as follows:

AN94 - Checkered Knight at 10 badges.

Checkmate Warrioress (Top) at 15 badges.

Checkmate Dame Bundle at 50 badges.

VSS Checkered Knight at 80 badges.

Checkmate T-shirt and Knight Gleam Skyboard at 100 badges.

Art of Chess banner and Board Gallop loot box at 150 badges.

Come, and Dance emote at 170 badges.

Checkmate Knight Bundle at 225 badges.

These are just leaks, and it is only a matter of a few days before Free Fire players will find out the confirmed rewards.

