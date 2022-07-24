How to get free Elite Pass in Free Fire and FF MAX (July 2022)

The Elite Pass is one of the most coveted commodities within Free Fire and its MAX version. It enables players to get their hands on numerous rewards such as costumes, skins, etc.

Every month, developers bring out a new season for the pass, featuring fresh and exciting items for the community to acquire. However, users must purchase the paid version of the Elite Pass to receive premium prizes.

Not everyone has the financial means to buy diamonds and get the Elite Pass in Free Fire. As a result, there is a widespread hunt for ways to obtain currency for free to obtain the pass.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and Indian players should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may play FF MAX as it was not suspended.

Free Fire and FF MAX: How to get a free Elite Pass (July 2022)

Listed below are a few free ways to get diamonds and then purchase Elite Pass in Free Fire and FF MAX:

3) Redeem codes

Use the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes have proven to be one of the most effective methods to get free items within Free Fire and FF MAX. They provide a range of rewards and can be redeemed easily through the usage of the Rewards Redemption Site.

Sometimes, these codes may end up providing users with diamonds. As a result, individuals are recommended to stay aware of all the redeem codes released for their servers.

2) Booyah

Events are hosted on Booyah (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena’s Booyah application is another good choice for users to try out, and it features numerous events with tons of prizes up for grabs. Players may find items like gift cards and even diamonds in some of them.

Consequently, gamers can download the app and keep participating in different events. It is worth noting that they will need to link their in-game accounts to the app.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular option (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a well-known application worldwide, allowing individuals to earn Google Play credits for completing short and straightforward surveys. They have to answer the different questions that are provided to them.

When users have accumulated a sufficient number of credits, they can proceed to purchase diamonds in Free Fire and FF MAX. They may also save the credits to acquire special airdrops and memberships.

Steps to purchase Elite Pass

The following are the simple steps that gamers can follow to buy the Elite Pass:

Step 1: Users should boot up Free Fire or its MAX version on their devices. Once the game opens up, they will have to tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the left side.

Step 2: In the next step, individuals must click on the ‘Upgrade’ option. Two paid versions of the Elite Pass will emerge on their screen.

Step 3: The desired option can be selected by players, and they can complete the payment by spending the respective number of diamonds.

Later, they may complete the missions and get badges to receive the different rewards in the Elite Pass.

