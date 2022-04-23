How to get free Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX: Best diamond earning apps revealed

Free Fire MAX features several levels of intricacy to its experience, including cosmetics, which have grown incredibly valuable in the game. Most players wish to acquire them to outdo their opponents in collection size. The high price tag acts as a deterrent for users, making it difficult to proceed ahead and get the items.

Considering that obtaining items from the shop or during an event with diamonds is not practical, gamers believe Elite Pass is generally the best option. They may purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds, allowing them to get multiple outfits and several other cosmetics like a backpack, surfboard, and more.

Despite the low prices, diamond purchases are frequently regarded as a luxury for gamers who must pay 80 INR to obtain 100 diamonds, 250 INR to get 310 diamonds, and so on.

Thus, there is always a massive demand for free in-game currency.

Best apps to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Suppose users are seeking free diamonds in a battle royale game. In this case, Google Opinion Rewards is, without a doubt, the finest alternative available. The application, developed by the Google Surveys team, enables players to respond to quick and basic surveys in exchange for incentives.

They must first download the application and set up their profiles to receive weekly surveys (it may be less or more frequent). Once they answer these surveys, gamers will receive up to INR 32.20 in Google Play Credits, which they may utilize for in-app purchases.

2) Booyah!

Garena started with Booyah!, a video sharing and streaming application, in May 2020. It has become a hotspot for Free Fire players as they can catch up with their streamers while participating in numerous events and contests.

The app continually hosts events that require gamers to watch clips, upload their own, and more. The only disadvantage is that they are not guaranteed a specific reward and may instead receive one of the items from the prize pool, including characters, pets, gift cards, and even diamonds.

3) SB Answer

SB Answer is the mobile counterpart of the popular GPT site Swagbucks. However, it is only limited to surveys. It provides users with surveys, and answering them will net SB points. Besides the surveys, they can also participate in daily polls to get the tokens.

Once players have amassed a certain amount of SB, they may use it to redeem gift cards from various retailers. However, it is crucial to remember that the available gift cards will vary depending on their location.

In all three cases, purchasing the in-game currency directly for the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass is not the best option as it would cost INR 400. Gamers are better off waiting for the memberships that offer a much better overall value. Special airdrops would be even better, as the overall cost of acquiring the diamonds reduces hugely.

Also, the application chosen is purely subjective and is determined by the participants' preferences. However, users should avoid using illegal applications such as diamond generators, mod APKs, or any other type of hack since these do not work and will lead to permanent bans of Free Fire MAX accounts.

