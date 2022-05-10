How to get free emote, gloo wall, and AWM skin in Free Fire MAX this month

The introduction of the Invite and Win event in Free Fire MAX has generated widespread excitement among the whole community. The number of rewards that gamers may earn by introducing their friends to the enhanced edition of the game is the sole reason for this hype.

Accessible rewards include an emote, bundle, Gloo Wall skin, and even gun skin, which is everything that gamers could have dreamed of getting for free. The event started in April and will be available until 25 May, providing users with sufficient time to acquire the items.

Invite and Win event provides Emote, Gloo wall, and AWM skin in Free Fire MAX

The Invite and Win event requires players to invite their friends to play Free Fire MAX to be eligible for fantastic prizes. These items are given out at a particular milestone of invites.

However, the developers have imposed a few prerequisites: the invitee must have a Free Fire account registered before 29 April 2022, and it must be at least level 10 to qualify. On the other hand, the invitee can only be bound to one ID and receive a new Maroon Bomber (Top).

The rewards up for for grabs (Image via Garena)

The following items are up for grabs in the event:

Invite a friend to win a 3x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 June 2022)

Invite three friends to win the Gloo Wall – Skull Punker

Invite five friends to win The Swan emote

Invite seven friends to win the Hope Seeker Bundle

Invite ten friends to win AWM – Lucky Koi

Gamers have multiple options for inviting their friends. They can send them a link or ask them to enter the Inviter Code manually. They may follow the procedure given below:

Step 1: Access one's Free Fire MAX account on the tab and navigate through the event tab by clicking on the calendar option.

Click the Go To button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the Go-To button under the corresponding section to open the Invite and Win event interface.

The unique link (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Share the invite link with friends and invite them to join. In the meantime, players may also send their friends the code found at the end of their link. Their friends must put this code in the "My Inviter's Code" text field.

As other members join using the link or input the code, their progress will be recorded and they will get rewards. Due to the conditions imposed by the developers, individuals cannot exploit this event for prizes. Thus, the only option available to them would be to ask their friends to join.

