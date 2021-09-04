How to get free emotes in Free Fire this week

There is a large selection of cosmetic commodities in Free Fire, including skins, emotes, and more. Emotes are among the most sought-after items and can usually be purchased from the in-game shop using diamonds. Spending money on diamonds is not always a viable option for many players, and they look for alternative methods.

Events are one of the most popular means through which players may earn free rewards in Free Fire. Every now and then, Garena adds new events on the “BOOYAH!” application, a unique app that they have developed for gaming content.

One of the most recent ones - “Triggered” - provides users with the opportunity to earn a free emote as well as a variety of other rewards by uploading clips.

A guide on how players can get free emotes in Free Fire

Triggered is the name of the new event which provides a Free Fire emote at no cost (Image via Free Fire)

The new “Triggered” event began on 3 September and will conclude on 10 September on the “BOOYAH!” application. During this period, players are required to make and upload an original video.

Readers should keep in mind that any clips that have been copied will be rejected. The most relevant and engaging ones will be chosen as the winners.

Here are the steps that users can follow to have a chance to get a Free Fire emote for free:

Step 1: The first step for players is to download “BOOYAH!” on their devices and then log in using any one of the methods.

"BOOYAH!" application can be directly downloaded from Google Play Store (Image via Play Store)

The app can be installed from its Google Play Store page that can be accessed by clicking here.

Users will be redirected to the page of the event where they should press "Join now" (Image via BOOYAH)

Step 2: Next, players should click on the banner of the “Triggered” event. They will subsequently be taken to the page of the event.

Step 3: Gamers will finally have to click on the “Join now” button and upload the clip to enter the contest and have a shot at obtaining the rewards.

