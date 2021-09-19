How to get free emotes in Free Fire this week

Free Fire's developers add new cosmetics to the game on a pretty regular basis. The majority of those items can be purchased directly by players through diamonds, the premium in-game currency.

Emotes are some of the most sought-after cosmetics, and people are typically eager to get their hands on them. However, as spending diamonds isn't feasible for most of them, they search for alternate means to obtain emotes for no charge.

Here are details about a few events that will provide the gamers with the opportunity to do so.

Details on how to get free emote in Free Fire this week

Amazon Prime Rewards

Wiggle Walk emote can be obtained by players for free upon linking an Amazon Prime account (Image via Free Fire)

Amazon Prime Rewards is a unique event running at the moment. In this, the players are required to link an Amazon account that has a prime subscription. Upon doing so, they will be eligible to claim a series of rewards such as characters, costume bundles, emotes, vouchers, and more.

New rewards are updated every two weeks. Presently, the "Wiggle Walk" emote is up for redemption, and users can collect it between 16 September and 29 September 2021.

They can login with Amazon prime account to get various rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Hence, if users wish to obtain this emote, they can link their Amazon account that has a Prime membership.

Note: Having a prime membership is necessary, and regular Amazon accounts will not work.

BOOYAH! Sign up Now!

Users can also take part in this event to have a chance of obtaining free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Another event is going on BOOYAH! application, where users have to create an account and watch any live stream for 30 minutes to stand a chance of getting free rewards. The list of items that gamers can obtain includes the LOL Emote, Wukong Character, and more.

Hence, this is another way through which the users have an opportunity to get a free emote in Free Fire. Players must keep in mind that they need to bind their accounts to this application.

Given below is the link to the Google Play Store page of the application:

BOOYAH! on Google Play Store: Click here

