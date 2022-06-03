How to get free emotes and skins in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update (June 2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX has turned out to be a good alternative for its eponymous lighter and popular variant. The enhanced graphics are the highlight of Free Fire's MAX version, which is why the game has garnered over 100 million downloads on the Play Store.

However, apart from the higher quality graphics, Free Fire MAX does not boast many dissimilarities from the original game. Players can use the same game account to sign in to either title as both are synchronized in terms of in-game content.

Like the original title, Free Fire MAX also flaunts various collectibles that include several kinds of skins with intricate and impressive designs. Moreover, Free Fire and the MAX variant also feature plenty of emotes that are highly sought-after.

Unlocking skins and emotes for free in Free Fire MAX (OB34 version)

Usually, players pay hundreds of diamonds to acquire any skin or emote in the game. Thus, a chunk of users who cannot afford to purchase diamonds fall prey to fraudulent methods like "diamond generators." However, such methods only lead to account suspensions in the game.

If users desire to acquire skins and emotes for free in Garena's popular BR shooter, they can consider the following legitimate methods:

1) Booyah app events

Booyah is Garena's content creation application, where users can upload their gameplay video montages. The app also features some of the most popular Free Fire/FF MAX streamers and YouTubers.

Developers update the Booyah app's exclusive events every now and then, which allow gamers to claim rewards like skins, outfits, and emotes. The sole condition of the app is registering a specific watch time.

Once players are able to clock the required duration by watching livestreams of featured content creators, they become eligible to claim rewards for free in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant.

2) Redemption codes

Garena often provides various codes for users that they can redeem on the game's rewards redemption website. The redempton codes often provide item skins and emotes at no cost.

The rewards can be temporary or permanent and may vary from server to server as the developers provide redemption codes exclusively for specific regions. Users can check out the active codes here.

3) Acquiring diamonds for free and using them in the game

Another method to claim skins and emotes in Garena Free Fire MAX for free is acquiring diamonds without paying any money. Players can use virtual money or gift cards procured from various applications to purchase the diamonds in the game. Here are some of the suggestions:

Google Opinion Rewards: The survey app by the tech giant grants free Google Play balance. The condition for claiming free rewards is answering the surveys based on random topics, search activity on Google, travel history, etc.

GPT Apps: Get-paid-to (GPT) apps like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, and more follow the same pattern as Google Opinion Rewards. Gamers must complete some tasks, which primarily involve taking surveys or participating in quizzes to claim gift cards or virtual cash.

Users can then purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and attain rewards from an ongoing top-up event. Moreover, they can use the diamonds to purchase their favorite skin and emote from the in-game store or any other event.

