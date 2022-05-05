How to get free Falco pet skin in Free Fire MAX in India (Only Today)

Players are always ready to participate in the in-game events of Garena Free Fire MAX to claim several rewards. Many users even pay hundreds of diamonds to grab legendary or special edition items from the available events. It's no surprise that Garena has been quite active in bringing new events every month.

At the end of last month, Ramadan 2022 was introduced to commemorate the festival. Players saw exceptional collectibles like crates, vouchers, skins, cosmetics, and more featured across multiple Ramadan-themed events. One of these rewards is the Falco pet skin, available for free.

Ramadan 2022: How to claim free Falco skin today in Free Fire MAX in India (5 May 2022)

A Falco skin is available for free in Free Fire MAX today (Image via Garena)

Blooming Falco skin is available in the game as a free reward, which players can claim between 3 May 2022, 4:00 AM (IST) to 6 May 2022, 3:59 AM (IST). Therefore, there are less than 24 hours left for the free redemption.

Players should tap on the "Ramadan" icon (Image via Garena)

Here's how players can claim the free Falcon pet skin today, i.e., on 5 May 2022:

Step 1: Launch the Free Fire MAX application and tap on the "Ramadan" icon on the main screen UI.

Step 2: Tap on the "Login Reward" option available on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Players can spot the Blooming Falco skin, which they can acquire by tapping on "Claim."

Blooming Falco skin (Image via Garena)

The reward will automatically be sent to the pet section, where players can try it on their Falco pet. The skin is visually stunning with its bluish-green shade and VFX of golden sparkles all around the body.

The in-game description of the skin reads:

"Let us soar in the night sky."

Falco costs 699 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Players must note that if they don't have Falco, they will not be able to use the skin. However, if they unlock Falco from the in-game store, they can use the skin without much fuss.

Here's how players can unlock Falco in Free Fire's MAX variant:

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the "Store" available in the lobby.

Step 2: Select the "Pet" section to view the available pets and skins.

Step 3: Falco is available for 699 diamonds, which players can pay to unlock the pet. They can also use any coupon, if available.

Players can use Falco in Free Fire MAX after selecting the desired payment method and completing the transaction.

Edited by R. Elahi