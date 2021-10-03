How to get Free Fire diamonds for Indigo Burn top-up event?

Garena Free Fire often features various top-up events that require players to augment their in-game diamond purses to claim rewards. The rewards vary from new characters, outfits for characters, weapon skins, to item skins, and many more. Therefore, players should keep an eye on such events before they top up on diamonds.

In Free Fire, a new Indigo Burn top-up event is available right now, and it features two rewards: Indigo Burn Katana and Angel Wings Backpack. The former unlocks at a top-up of 200 diamonds, while to unlock the latter, players are required to fill 500 diamonds in their Free Fire wallets.

Free Fire: How can players purchase diamonds for Indigo Burn top-up event?

Indigo Burn top-up event (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players can top up diamonds in Free Fire through the following method:

In-game top-up for diamonds

In-game top-up options (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players can use Free Fire's in-game function to top up the diamonds at the following prices:

100 diamonds at ₹80

310 diamonds at ₹250

520 diamonds at ₹400

1060 diamonds at ₹800

2180 diamonds at ₹1600

5600 diamonds at ₹4000

For Indigo Burn Katana, players can make a top-up 200 diamonds by adding ₹80 two times, while for Angel Wings Backpack, direct addition of ₹400 (520 diamonds) will work perfectly.

How to make a transaction?

If players have a sufficient amount of Google Play balance, they can pay through the same (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players should tap on the diamond icon in the display lobby to open the top-up center in Free Fire, where they can select their desired amount of diamonds and press on the corresponding payment.

If players have enough balance in Google Play, they can buy thediamonds through that method. Otherwise, they will have to choose any other payment method like credit card, debit card, or another UPI mode. They will have to fill in their credentials and press confirm.

The purchased diamonds will automatically be credited to the gamer's Free Fire account.

Currently, top-up services on sites like GamesKharido and Codashop is unavailable. Therefore, the in-game top-up method is the only way available for players right now.

