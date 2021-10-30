How to get Free Fire Diwali Hamper event rewards: Guide to claim legendary gun skin for free

Free Fire Diwali events have provided gamers with an abundance of free items, including bundles, legendary skins, and more. These have been active since 25 October 2021, with more exciting ones still to come.

Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers is one of the two events which went live in Free Fire yesterday, i.e. 29 October 2021. It is one of the more fascinating events as players will not only get freebies, but they will also be able to select the rewards of their choice.

Legendary Gun skins in Free Fire from the Diwali Hamper event

AWM – Lucky Koi is up for grabs in Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers (Image via Free Fire)

The Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers event essentially allows players to earn prizes just by logging in to Free Fire daily. All that distinguishes this event from other login events is that users will have the opportunity to choose from a set of specific rewards for a certain number of days.

The rewards for days one, two, four, and six are fixed, and players can select the items for the remaining days. The items for each day are:

Log in on Day 1: AWM – Lucky Koi

Log in on Day 2: Party Animal Gun Box

Log in on Day 3: (One of three: Death Incoming/Bunny Frenzy/Street Dominance)

Log in on Day 4: M14 – Egg Hunter

Log in on Day 5: (One of three: 3x Time Travellers Thompson Crate/Bounty Hunter AUG Box/Executioner KAR98K Crate)

Log in on Day 6: (1000x Universal Fragment)

Log in on Day 7: (One of three: Ballin’ n Brawlin’/5x Weapon Royale Voucher/ 5x Diamond Royale Voucher)

Here are the steps that users can follow to get numerous rewards from the new event:

Open Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After opening the events section, players should visit the Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers interface.

Select the rewards for the given days (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They should select the desired items by tapping on the individual items.

Step 3: Players then have to press the confirm prize selection option to confirm their preference.

Log in daily to attain a free reward (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 4: Players can check in every day for the free rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish