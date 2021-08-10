How to get Free Fire double diamond top up offer: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Players can purchase numerous items in Free Fire with diamonds, such as attractive skins, bundles, characters, and more. However, they need to spend real money to acquire this currency. In-game items have become big draws in the community, so many users purchase diamonds frequently.

Users usually top up diamonds from within the game. They can also utilize websites like Games Kharido and Codashop, which usually have additional promotional offers, thus providing better value.

Steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds with double top up offer

Games Kharido is a website that provides users with a double top-up offer, which is a 100% extra top-up bonus on their account. It has a catch, though, in that it is only applicable to those purchasing the in-game currency for the first time.

This essentially means that they will get twice the number of diamonds as usual on their first purchase. Moreover, users will receive 10% additional diamonds on subsequent purchases as well.

Prices for diamonds, including double top up offer, are listed below:

₹40 – 100 diamonds

₹80 – 200 diamonds

₹240 – 620 diamonds

₹400 – 1040 diamonds

₹800 – 2120 diamonds

₹1600 – 4360 diamonds

₹4000 – 11200 diamonds

Readers can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from Games Kharido.

Step 1: The first step involves heading to the Games Kharido website via this link.

Users need to press the Free Fire option first (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: Once they are on the webpage, they must select the Free Fire option. A dialog box will appear asking players to log in through Facebook or Free Fire ID.

They must sign in using one of the available methods (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: After they have signed in, various top up options appear on the screen.

Select the desired top up amount and make the payment (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 4: They may select the required top up amount and payment method.

Note: The payment methods available on the website include PayTM, UPI and Net banking.

Step 5: Next, gamers should click on the Proceed to Payment option and complete the transactions to receive the diamonds in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer