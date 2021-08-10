How to use Free Fire redeem codes on rewards redemption site for free FF rewards

Many players have benefited from using Free Fire redemption codes, enabling them to get a range of free items that would not have been possible otherwise.

The developers provide these codes through their official social media pages. These are by far the easiest method to obtain rewards, and these redemption codes have to be claimed from a specific website.

How to obtain FF rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Readers can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: You must visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site by using this link.

There are six options listed on the website that players may utilize (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The next step involves signing in to your Free Fire account on the website through one of the available options. The list comprises Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

You should enter a valid Free Fire redeem code for your server in the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You need to enter your server’s Free Fire redeem code in the text field.

Here are some of the working codes that you should use:

VDVCTHUMTEYK - MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Europe server)

FF9M2GF14CBF - Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack (Indonesia server)

Error message for using codes released for other server(Image via Free Fire)

Note: These redeem codes must be utilized only in specific regions. Otherwise, players will encounter an error message while redeeming them. It will state that the code they are trying to use cannot be claimed in their region.

When a dialog box appears, you must click okay button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After pasting the code in the text field, click the confirm button, which completes the redemption process.

The rewards can be collected from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can run the game and collect the corresponding rewards from the mail section.

Once a particular code has crossed its expiry date, it is rendered invalid and will display a given error message. Therefore users must claim the rewards quickly so that they do not miss out on this opportunity.

