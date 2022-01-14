How to get Free Fire emotes at 40% discount today

Many Free Fire players purchase items from the in-game store. However, these items are priced relatively higher when compared to events where gamers can obtain these for free or at a lower price.

Developers regularly run numerous sales on the items in the shop, enticing users to acquire them. Garena already gave a hefty 50% discount on themed gun skins for a single day earlier this week, and they are now back with a 40% discount on emotes.

Emotes available at 40% discount within Free Fire

Players can enjoy a whopping 40% discount on all emotes available in the store. Unlike the single day theme gun crates discount, this hot sale will be available for two days, i.e., on 14 January and 15 January. As a result, gamers have enough time to pick which emote they want to acquire.

Here is the complete list of emotes available in the store, along with their respective rates:

Top DJ – 359 diamonds

Challenge On! – 239 diamonds

Shimmy – 239 diamonds

Fancy Hands – 239 diamonds

One Finger Pushup – 239 diamonds

Top Scorer – 239 diamonds

Sii! – 239 diamonds

The Victor – 239 diamonds

Bhangra – 239 diamonds

Bring It On! – 239 diamonds

Kongfu – 239 diamonds

Death glare – 239 diamonds

LOL – 239 diamonds

Party Dance – 239 diamonds

Shake It Up – 239 diamonds

Wiggle walk – 239 diamonds

Moon Flip – 239 diamonds

Shake With Me – 239 diamonds

Threaten – 239 diamonds

Dangerous Game – 239 diamonds

Baby Shark – 239 diamonds

Provoke – 239 diamonds

Hello! – 119 diamonds

Applause – 119 diamonds

Dab – 119 diamonds

Arm Wave – 119 diamonds

Steps to get emote at 40% discount

Select emote under the collection section (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can open the store within Free Fire and select the collection section under the normal tab.

Tap on the purchase button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After this, users may tap on the emote tab and then hit the purchase button after picking the desired emote.

Since emotes are valuable in Free Fire, users who have their wallets filled with diamonds can easily get the emotes they do not possess. On the other hand, players who do not have enough diamonds must wait for exclusive emote events such as Emote Party, and other top up events to obtain a better deal.

Edited by Siddharth Satish