How to get Free Fire emotes at 40% discount today

Many Free Fire players purchase items from the in-game store. However, these items are priced relatively higher when compared to events where gamers can obtain these for free or at a lower price.
Developers regularly run numerous sales on the items in the shop, enticing users to acquire them. Garena already gave a hefty 50% discount on themed gun skins for a single day earlier this week, and they are now back with a 40% discount on emotes.
Emotes available at 40% discount within Free Fire
Players can enjoy a whopping 40% discount on all emotes available in the store. Unlike the single day theme gun crates discount, this hot sale will be available for two days, i.e., on 14 January and 15 January. As a result, gamers have enough time to pick which emote they want to acquire.
Here is the complete list of emotes available in the store, along with their respective rates:
- Top DJ – 359 diamonds
- Challenge On! – 239 diamonds
- Shimmy – 239 diamonds
- Fancy Hands – 239 diamonds
- One Finger Pushup – 239 diamonds
- Top Scorer – 239 diamonds
- Sii! – 239 diamonds
- The Victor – 239 diamonds
- Bhangra – 239 diamonds
- Bring It On! – 239 diamonds
- Kongfu – 239 diamonds
- Death glare – 239 diamonds
- LOL – 239 diamonds
- Party Dance – 239 diamonds
- Shake It Up – 239 diamonds
- Wiggle walk – 239 diamonds
- Moon Flip – 239 diamonds
- Shake With Me – 239 diamonds
- Threaten – 239 diamonds
- Dangerous Game – 239 diamonds
- Baby Shark – 239 diamonds
- Provoke – 239 diamonds
- Hello! – 119 diamonds
- Applause – 119 diamonds
- Dab – 119 diamonds
- Arm Wave – 119 diamonds
Steps to get emote at 40% discount
Step 1: Users can open the store within Free Fire and select the collection section under the normal tab.
Step 2: After this, users may tap on the emote tab and then hit the purchase button after picking the desired emote.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Since emotes are valuable in Free Fire, users who have their wallets filled with diamonds can easily get the emotes they do not possess. On the other hand, players who do not have enough diamonds must wait for exclusive emote events such as Emote Party, and other top up events to obtain a better deal.