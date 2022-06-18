How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds to claim free top-up rewards in Indian server this week

Garena Free Fire MAX is barely nine months old and has already amassed over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. There are several reasons behind its success, and one of them is the synchronization with the original game, Garena Free Fire.

This link allowed old users to shift to the MAX variant without creating a new account. Thus, the in-game items and progress they registered remained intact, and they could witness similar content and events as the original BR shooter.

Like Free Fire, its MAX variant also has diamonds as one of the in-game currencies, which players can employ to unlock an array of accessories. Free Fire MAX also grants free rewards to those who purchase diamonds via top-up events.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Guide on claiming free rewards by topping up diamonds this week (Indian server)

Each week brings at least one top-up event that features highly rare items. The sole condition of such events is to purchase a specific amount of diamonds, which will grant users the featured rewards for free.

As of 18 June 2022, the BR title welcomed a new Hyperbook Top Up event. As the name suggests, the latest top-up event offers a free Hyperbook to readers. However, they only have a few days as the event will culminate on 23 June 2022.

Hyperbook Top Up: Rewards and required diamonds

The Hyperbook Top Up is available in Free Fire MAX till 23 June (Image via Garena)

The newest top-up event features only the Rampage Hyperbook that users can unlock after purchasing 100 diamonds. However, they should remember that they will have to manually buy the diamonds as membership plans will not provide any free reward.

Gamers can use the Top-Up tab to get diamonds in the game (Image via Garena)

Here's how readers can purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: They should open the game and sign in with their preferred platform.

Step 2: Once users have logged in, they can spot and tap on the diamond icon at the top of the screen in the lobby.

Step 3: They should stay on the Top-Up tab and choose their preferred diamond bundle (100 diamonds in this case).

Step 4: After selecting the preferred stack of diamonds, players can move on to completing the transaction by using their desired payment method.

The diamonds will be credited to their accounts after the successful transaction ends. Additionally, gamers can employ an app like Google Opinion Rewards to earn free Google Play Balance through surveys and unlock diamonds with the same, without paying actual money.

Step 5: They can now tap on the Top-Up Event tab in the diamond section of Free Fire MAX and tap on claim to acquire the Rampage Hyperbook.

After acquiring the Rampage Hyperbook, individuals can return to the main screen lobby and tap on the Lab on the left side. They can click on Hyperbook in the Lab to view the unlocked Rampage Hyperbook.

Several rewards are unlockable via the Hyperbook system (Image via Garena)

The Rampage Hyperbook provides the following prizes to users:

Hybrid Explosion Backpack: Page 1

Grenade - Hybrid Explosion: Page 2

Hybrid Explosion Loot Box: Page 3

Gloo Wall - Electro Burn: Page 4

Katana - Hybrid Explosion: Page 5

Thompson - Hybrid Explosion: Page 6

Chronicle of the Sword (emote): Page 7

Gloo Wall - Cloud of Fear: Secret Page (Page 8) -- Unlockable via spinning in Rampage 2022

Unlocking the Rampage Hyperbook will automatically open "Page 1," while the subsequent pages or rewards will be claimable after gamers use specific tokens (available via Rampage 2022). Each prize will unlock chronologically, and the Secret Page will be the final locked item.

