How to get more Free Fire MAX diamonds using various apps in 2022

Diamonds are the primary mode of transaction in Garena's Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, as they allow users to purchase almost any in-game item. Although purchasing diamonds requires actual money with exchange rates like real-life currency, gamers can still use certain GPT apps to earn gift cards to purchase more of this "Free Fire MAX cash."

Get-paid-to applications like Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, Google Opinion Rewards, and Poll Pay, among others, allow users to earn several gift cards. These gift cards apply to platforms like Play Store, iTunes, Amazon, and PayPal. Moreover, one can also earn Google Play Balance or other forms of virtual money.

Readers can find out how they can earn more gift cards and virtual money (platform-specific) to get extra diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Tips to get more diamonds using different apps (2022)

There is not much to learn about GPT applications as most of them simply offer rewards for completing simple tasks. Players will have to participate in surveys and quizzes based on trivial topics or personal experiences. Therefore, it isn't very difficult to earn gift cards and virtual money.

Some websites even allow users to complete tasks like watching videos and playing games to earn prizes. However, generally, these get-paid-to applications or websites can be quite inconsistent when it comes to the generation of tasks. Thus, collecting gift cards and virtual money may prove to be tiring at times.

Regardless, readers can follow the following tips to earn more diamonds via different applications:

1) Use multiple applications at the same time

The most efficient way to earn more diamonds is by completing more tasks in different applications. Hence, rather than using one or two applications, one can access multiple options to complete as many tasks as possible and earn various rewards.

Users can also solve the issue of inconsistent generation by using multiple apps/websites simultaneously and keeping the flow of free rewards in check. However, users need to be wary of applications/websites that are illegitimate or full of bloatware.

2) Completing Booyah app tasks in parallel

Another way to earn more diamonds in Free Fire MAX is by accessing the Booyah app and completing the given tasks. Booyah is Garena's streaming/entertainment application, featuring content from various Free Fire MAX creators as well as casual gamers.

These tasks are usually related to binding/logging in with a game account and registering a specific watch time (streamers' content). The rewards also vary from being in-game collectibles to diamonds, so using Booyah alongside GPT apps can be quite helpful.

3) Keeping an eye on redemption codes

Players can also redeem diamond rewards through redemption codes (Image via Garena)

Employing GPT apps/websites is sometimes not enough to earn diamonds, so users can consider checking for redemption codes released for their server. Once players get their hands on the codes for diamond rewards, they can head to the Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's redemption website, sign in using their game accounts, and redeem the prizes.

However, users need to note that redeem codes for Free Fire/FF MAX are 12/16 characters long and usually constitute a combination of capital letters alongside numbers.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

