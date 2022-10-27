How to get Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53 at discount

The Elite Pass Offer event has become a regular feature on Free Fire MAX India server for the last few seasons. The developers usually bring in such sales towards the end of a particular pass to further incentivize players to get it at a highly discounted rate.

Users hugely benefit from such offers as there is an overall increase in the monetary value. Moreover, it aids those who don't possess enough diamonds to purchase the Elite Pass at a regular price.

With the ongoing season (53) set to end very soon, the Elite Pass Offer has recently been added to the battle royale title. It will be available for a few days, and users are recommended to act fast if they wish to get their hands on the rewards included in the current pass.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get Elite Pass Season 53 at discount

The offer requires users to make a spin to find the discount (Image via Garena)

The Elite Pass Offer commenced in Free Fire MAX today, October 27, and will be available within the battle royale title until October 31. As already mentioned, it provides a great discount on the current Season 53 Elite Pass.

Essentially, the event requires users to make a spin to determine the discount percentage. Upon doing so, a prize pool will show up on the screen, consisting of the following rewards:

EP Card (Elite Pass)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (expire by November 30)

10x Just Elemental Badge

1x Cube Fragment

Gamers can then start making the spins by spending diamonds. Once a reward is received, it will be removed from the prize pool, meaning it is guaranteed to receive the Elite Pass. Regardless, individuals must keep in mind that the price of each spin rises.

Apart from this, if players already own the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX, the Grand Prize would become 13x Incubator Vouchers. This would still be an excellent offer for them, given that 13 Spins in the Incubator would cost them around 500 diamonds.

Nevertheless, if users aren’t interested in the Incubator vouchers, they can stay away from the event and wait for the next Elite Pass to commence. It will arrive on November 1, 2022.

Step-by-step guide on purchasing the Elite Pass at a discounted rate

You may follow the instructions given below to purchase the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass:

Step 1: Open the game on your mobile device and head to the "Elite Pass Offer" section in Free Fire MAX.

Head to the Elite Pass Offer event in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon visiting this particular interface, make a spin to find your discount percentage.

Step 3: You may finally start making spins to draw the items from the Prize Pool until you get the Elite Pass.

Make spins to draw items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Purchasing the Elite Pass would be a waste of diamonds if you haven't completed any missions this season. This is because you’ll have fewer badges, and most rewards will be unavailable.

Note: The event’s overall discount may differ from player to player. It will primarily depend on their luck because discovering the discount requires them to spin the wheel, which randomly provides the percentage.

Poll : 0 votes