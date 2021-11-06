How to get free Flying Diya parachute in Free Fire this week

Diwali celebrations have been ongoing in Free Fire since 25 October, and the developers have set up an extensive schedule of events. Players can receive a range of themed goods, such as skins, costumes, and other items, by participating.

Callback Friends is one of the events that commenced recently. Through it, users stand an incredible opportunity to get their hands on the Flying Diya parachute skin, among the other rewards.

Free Fire Diwali event: How to get Flying Diya parachute at no cost

These are the rewards present in the ongoing event (Image via Free Fire)

Basically, in Callback events, gamers have to invite friends/users who have been inactive in the game for a while. They will be rewarded with specific rewards for doing so:

Call back one friend: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Call back three friends: Flying Diya parachute

Call back five friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Call back seven friends: 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

Users need to note that the event will be ending soon, on 7 November. Hence, there is just a single day left for them to complete the objective.

Here’s a guide on how to complete the event:

Step 1: Individuals should tap on the “Diya” icon after opening Free Fire on their devices.

Press the “Go To” option to head to the Callback event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will take gamers to the Diwali events in Free Fire. They can then tap on the “Callback Friends” option and press the “Go To” option.

Step 3: Subsequently, players can press the “Call Back” button. On their screens, they will find a list of names/friends who haven’t been active in the game.

Gamers have to invite friends through any one of the links to complete the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After that, they can press the “Invite” option and invite their friend back to Garena Free Fire.

Once the respective user joins back, the progress of players will increase. As mentioned previously, a total of 3 friends should be invited to get the exclusive Flying Diya parachute skin in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer