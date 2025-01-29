How to get free Gloo Wall - Sharingan Theme in Free Fire 

Following the collaboration with Naruto, Free Fire has been brimming with themed content. From new Luck Royales to other events, there are tons of items up for grabs. The latest introduction is the “Defense Training” event, which offers the Gloo Wall - Sharingan Theme for no cost.

All players have to do is complete the different requirements set by the developers. Since the event is set to remain active until February 9, 2025, gamers have sufficient time to match the specifics and get the freebie.

Here are further details on obtaining the free Gloo Wall - Sharingan Theme in Free Fire.

Details on obtaining free Gloo Wall - Sharingan Theme in Free Fire from Defense Training

You can get the Gloo Wall skin from the Defense Training event (Image via Garena)

The Gloo Wall - Sharingan Theme is a brand-new Gloo Wall skin that Garena introduced after the collaboration with Naruto. The themed item is available for free via the Defense Training event, and players must simply meet the specifics that have been set.

Besides the Gloo Wall skin, the event also offers a few other freebies to acquire. Here are the tasks and their associated reward in the Defense Training event:

Reach Top 3 in BR Ranked 3 times or Play BR/CS Ranked for 300 minutes: 3x Gamatatsu

Reach Top 3 in BR Ranked 5 times or Play BR/CS Ranked for 600 minutes: 2x Gold Royale Vouchers (Expiry: March 31, 2025)

Reach Top 3 in BR Ranked 10 times or Play BR/CS Ranked for 1200 minutes: Gloo Wall - Sharingan Theme

Those who actively play the game will easily be able to reach the requirements set by the developers. It would be ideal to play the BR Ranked mode and finish in the top 10 to get the Gloo Wall – Sharingan Theme.

Note that the requirements are cumulative, so individuals only need either 10 Top 3 finishes in BR Ranked or 1200 minutes in BR/CS Ranked to get all the possible rewards.

Given that skins like Gloo Wall – Sharingan Theme cost a hefty amount in the in-game store, users must not miss out on this opportunity. Since there is sufficient time available, they can simply play the matches and get free rewards.

Steps to claim the Gloo Wall – Sharingan Theme in Free Fire

After finishing the challenges, you can follow the steps below to claim the Gloo Wall – Sharingan Theme in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and navigate to the in-game events tab.

Open the game and navigate to the in-game events tab. Step 2: Subsequently, you must move to the “Naruto Shippuden” section and select the “Defense Training” event.

Subsequently, you must move to the “Naruto Shippuden” section and select the “Defense Training” event. Step 3: After the event emerges on the screen, click the “Claim” button next to the Gloo Wall skin.

Upon obtaining the Gloo Wall – Sharingan Theme, you can equip it by going to the “Vault” section inside the battle royale title.

