How to get free gloo wall skin in Free Fire through Jai's Farewell Party event

In Free Fire, gloo walls skins are some of the most sought-after cosmetics. They often come with a hefty price tag, and many users lack the diamonds needed to purchase them from the store. Many of them are dependent on events and redeem codes to acquire these items, as purchasing in-game currency is not feasible.

Fortunately for these players, the developers occasionally bring in events that offer gloo wall skins as a reward. Garena recently added Jai's Farewell Party event, allowing users to acquire the exclusive Justice Fighter Gloo Wall for free.

Also read: 5 best sources to get Free Fire diamonds for free in July 2021

Obtaining Justice Fighter Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

Jai's Farewell Party event provides multiple rewards for free (Image via Free Fire)

Jai’s Farewell Party event started today, i.e., July 19th, and will run up to July 25th. During this period, users will have to collect normal and golden magazines to get the Justice Fighter Gloo Wall.

Players need to earn normal and golden magazines to earn rewards (Image via Free Fire)

In order to get these tokens, they will have to complete various daily missions and event missions. Once a sufficient number of tokens have been collected, users will be able to exchange them from multiple items in the exchange store.

It is worth noting that Grand Prize redemption commences only from July 24th, the peak day of the celebrations. Besides this, gamers can redeem either the Jai character or the Justice Fighter Gloo Wall since only one golden magazine is available.

They can get the golden magazine by sharing the campaign and when another player clicks the link.

Rewards include the Jai character as well (Image via Free Fire)

The list of available rewards includes:

Jai character – 18 normal magazines and one golden magazine

Justice Fighter Gloo Wall – 18 normal magazines and one golden magazine

Justice Fighter Gun Box – Five normal magazines

Justice Fighter (Top) – Nine normal magazines

Justice Fighter (Bottom) – Eight normal magazines

Justice Fighter (Shoes) – Six normal magazines

100x Memory Fragment (Jai) – Two normal magazines

Also read: Garena Free Fire becomes the first mobile battle royale game to receive 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store

Edited by Ravi Iyer