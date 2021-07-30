How to get free gloo wall skin in Free Fire from limited-time event

Free Fire offers players an array of attractive skins, cosmetic items like costumes, and more. The list is continuously expanding as new items are introduced frequently by developers. Skins are typically available for purchase through spending diamonds, which is an in-game currency.

In the Free Fire x McLaren event, tons of new cosmetics have been added to the game. Among them, there is the “Victory Charge” gloo wall skin which is available in the recent top-up event. Here’s how users can get it for free.

It’s important to note that top-up rewards are free since no in-game currency is required to obtain them. However, users will spend money on purchasing the number of diamonds required.

Obtaining free gloo wall skin in Free Fire from new top-up event

Beginning on July 28th, the top-up event will last until August 4th. The rewards can only be obtained by purchasing a specific number of diamonds. The exact specifics are as follows:

1) Turbo Ace Surfboard - 200 diamonds

2) Victory Charge - 500 diamonds

To obtain this gloo wall skin, all that users have to do is purchase 500 diamonds in Free Fire.

Steps to claim the gloo wall skin in Garena Free Fire:

Diamonds can be purchased by players from the in-game top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, users must first purchase diamonds to obtain rewards. They can do so directly via the in-game center or a top-up website prevalent on the internet.

Upon doing so, players can follow the steps given below to claim the items in Free Fire.

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, press the “Calendar” icon, which is located on the right side.

Press the "Calendar icon as shown here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the “Ace Play” section and click on the “Top Up Event” option.

Tap on the “Top Up Event” option and then claim the gloo wall skin as a reward (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players will have a “Claim” button beside the gloo wall skin. They need to click on that to obtain the skin.

Edited by Shaheen Banu